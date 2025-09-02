News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (9/2): Announced matches, location, how to watch

September 2, 2025

When: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker
  • Candice LeRae vs. Xia Brookside – WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament match
  • Oba Femi & Ricky Saints & Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin & Cutler James & Saquon Shugars)

