NXT PREVIEW (9/2): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker
- Candice LeRae vs. Xia Brookside – WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament match
- Oba Femi & Ricky Saints & Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin & Cutler James & Saquon Shugars)
