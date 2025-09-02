FREE PODCAST 9/2 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (8-31-2020) Payback fallout, triple threat main event to crown new WWE Championship number one contender, IIconics break up, Retribution returns, more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-31-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn and PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair talked WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers including Payback fallout, the main event triple threat match to crown a new number one contender to Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship, Raw Underground, another appearance from Retribution, Keith Lee’s push on the WWE main roster, and more.

