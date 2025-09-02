FREE PODCAST 9/2 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (8-31-2020) Payback fallout, triple threat main event to crown new WWE Championship number one contender, IIconics break up, Retribution returns, more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-31-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn and PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair talked WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers including Payback fallout, the main event triple threat match to crown a new number one contender to Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship, Raw Underground, another appearance from Retribution, Keith Lee’s push on the WWE main roster, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.