NXT TV RESULTS (9/2): Miller’s report on Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker, Candice LeRae vs. Brookside, big eight-man tag match

NXT TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 2, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

Announced Matches & Appearances

Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker

Candice LeRae vs. Xia Brookside – WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament match

Oba Femi & Ricky Saints & Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin & Cutler James & Saquon Shugars)