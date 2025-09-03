AEW announces PPVs will air on HBO Max starting with All Out, details on price, whether it affects current PPV distributors

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced in a press release today that PPVs will begin airing on HBO Max on Sept. 20 with All Out being the first show available to purchase on that platform.

The show will be available to purchase for an exclusive discounted rate of $39.99 for U.S. based HBO Max subscribers, which is lower than the $49.99 price offered by Amazon Prime, YouTube, PPV.com, and TV providers.

For people already paying for HBO Max, this will save them $10 a month compared to what they were paying for AEW PPVs. If someone wasn’t subscribing to HBO Max, they will pay the same in total (for the lowest tier of HBO Max) but end up with all of HBO Max’s premium content also unlocked.

According to the press release, replays will be available for six months exclusively for purchasers on HBO Max.

The press release notes that HBO Max will stream live AEW pay-per-view events without ads, with all marketing and promotions of AEW PPV events primarily centered on HBO Max. That suggests if the PPVs are available through other avenues, AEW will stop marketing that. They made their PPVs available last year, for instance, through Amazon Prime in addition to PPV.com and other distributors. This press release does not indicate the PPVs are going to become exclusive to HBO Max, but the price will likely stay be higher outside of the HBO Max platform since they aren’t subsidized by the monthly subscription fee for HBO Max.

While WWE is shifting PLEs from Peacock to ESPN, their PLEs are available without additional charge. However, ESPN DTC model costs $25 a month compared to HBO Max’s $10 a month.