AEW moves All Out to afternoon, will no longer air head-to-head with WWE Wrestlepalooza

AEW has moved the All Out PPV to the afternoon on Sept. 20 so that it will no longer go head-to-head with WWE’s Wrestlepalooza PLE.

AEW COO and booker Tony Khan announced that All Out will start at 3:00 p.m. Eastern. All Out was originally scheduled to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. WWE’s Wrestlepalooza is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, so it is likely that most if not all of the AEW PPV will be over when WWE’s PLE begins.

The news was first reported by Fightful Select earlier today. The reported stated that AEW’s success with airing the Forbidden Door PPV last month during the afternoon helped contribute to the decision to move All Out to the afternoon, but the decision to move the show had been discussed internally for several weeks.