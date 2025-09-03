News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 9/2 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-24-2007): Unlikely tag team headlining WWE’s fall house shows, Ian Rotten, Spike Dudley, Indy Line-up of the Week (31 min.)

September 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Aug. 24, 2007 featuring McNeill discussing these topics:

  • A review of that week’s TNA Impact
  • Listener Mail
  • The weekend Indy Lineup of the Week (a rematch from the previous weekend’s Indy Lineup of the Week)
  • An unlikely tag team headlining WWE’s fall house shows
  • Spike Dudley finds work
  • Ian Rotten needs money
  • Guess Which Former WWE Superstar is working an indy show?
  • And more

