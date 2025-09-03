VIP PODCAST 9/2 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-24-2007): Unlikely tag team headlining WWE’s fall house shows, Ian Rotten, Spike Dudley, Indy Line-up of the Week (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Aug. 24, 2007 featuring McNeill discussing these topics:

A review of that week’s TNA Impact

Listener Mail

The weekend Indy Lineup of the Week (a rematch from the previous weekend’s Indy Lineup of the Week)

An unlikely tag team headlining WWE’s fall house shows

Spike Dudley finds work

Ian Rotten needs money

Guess Which Former WWE Superstar is working an indy show?

And more

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com