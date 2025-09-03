VIP PODCAST 9/2 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-24-2007): Unlikely tag team headlining WWE’s fall house shows, Ian Rotten, Spike Dudley, Indy Line-up of the Week (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Aug. 24, 2007 featuring McNeill discussing these topics:
- A review of that week’s TNA Impact
- Listener Mail
- The weekend Indy Lineup of the Week (a rematch from the previous weekend’s Indy Lineup of the Week)
- An unlikely tag team headlining WWE’s fall house shows
- Spike Dudley finds work
- Ian Rotten needs money
- Guess Which Former WWE Superstar is working an indy show?
- And more
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.