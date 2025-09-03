WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa, Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton, Feuds to Watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

JOHN CENA vs. LOGAN PAUL

An emotional weekend for John Cena and his fanbase. He made peace with the poor young fan he dumped on in Belgium earlier this year, and vanquished Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. In a competitive matchup that showcased Paul’s increased establishment as a top player in WWE’s men’s division. “The Never Seen, Seventeen” Cena delivered another classic matchup as we enter the fall of 2025 and the last four months of his illustrious wrestling career.

DREW MCINTYRE vs. RANDY ORTON

Randy Orton is a great test for Drew as he awaits his Undisputed WWE Championship match with Cody Rhodes down the line. I don’t expect Orton to go down easy, but I have a feeling he’ll experience a similar fate to Rhodes and be Claymored through the announce table.

WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPION TIFFANY STRATTON vs. JADE CARGILL

I can’t say I’m that excited about this feud, but I believe the larger point is how marginalized the WWE Women’s Championship has become. Tiffany just doesn’t feel like she’s done much of anything since defeating Charlotte at WrestleMania, which makes that whole feud feel like a waste. Along with WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia, Smackdown needs to figure out some more compelling matchups for the women’s top titles.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

SAMI ZAYN vs. SOLO SIKOA

I noted last week how I’m struggling to take the MFTs seriously. Quickly giving Sami the United States Championship win after less than a month of switching to Smackdown did not do much to help their cause. Even so, it’s nice to see Sami get a big win and he has momentum on the blue brand. His time on Raw with the Intercontinental Championship proved he is more than capable of carrying either show’s secondary championship.

WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ALEXA BLISS & CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. CHELSEA GREEN & PIPER NIVEN & ALBA FYRE

With Piper Niven defeating Charlotte Flair last week, Alexa Bliss evened the score against Chelsea Green this week in front of the Paris crowd. I expect we’re heading towards a tag team title match at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis later this month.

FEUDS TO WATCH

ALEISTER BLACK vs. DAMIEN PRIEST

THE MIZ vs. CARMELLO HAYES

MONTEZ FORD vs. ANGELO DAWKINS

Thank you for reading! My name is Charlie Cate and I am a pro wrestling fan based in Evanston, Ill. I have been following WWE since 1999 and have been a reader and listener of Pro Wrestling Torch coverage since 2011.