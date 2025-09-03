AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (9/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at 2300 Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 916 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 916. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mercedes Moné vs. Alex Windsor – TBS Championship match

Hangman Adam Page & Kenny Omega & JetSpeed (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher & Josh Alexander) & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) – All Star 8-Man Tag match

