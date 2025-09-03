FREE PODCAST 9/2 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Vince McMahon’s birthday party, wrestlers chasing star ratings status, The Rock’s prestige acting, Kross, Dom, 2300 (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

Vince McMahon’s birthday party, who attended, who is and isn’t willing to talk about it, and what it says about the attendees that they were there

The Rock’s quest for theatrical validation and how it might affect his WWE involvement

Karrion Kross’s public comments about WWE contract renewal offer

Jake Hager describing frustrations with AEW

Swerve Stickland’s comment about being the Black wrestler with the most five-star match ratings and a larger discussion about the shortcoming of star ratings and how they’ve become a counterproductive metric for a generation of wrestlers

Becky Lynch-C.M. Punk segment and why fans seem so excited to have A.J. Lee back

Is Dominik Mysterio on his way to becoming “a GOAT” and would holding the AAA Title be a helpful part of that journey?

An update on AEW’s residency at 2300 Arena regarding union staff

Taz being inducted into the 2300 Arena Hall of Fame and how Taz was an example of Paul Heyman’s special skill to get the most out of wrestlers who might otherwise be discarded by focusing on a feature that wasn’t normally seen as an asset worth marketing

How Hook is different than Taz

Analyzing the weaknesses in the flow of the Kabuki Warriors vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez match

Are WWE crowds in particular becoming too much part of the show rather than observers of and reactors to it?

