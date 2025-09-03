News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Radican talk Reigns-Heyman, Keith Lee’s push, New Japan G1, Moxley-MJF, Lesnar’s future, more (113 min.)

September 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-1-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican. They talked about the new Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman alliance, New Japan G1 contenders, Naito’s double-title win over Evil, Jon Moxley-MJF build, Brock Lesnar’s future, pros and cons of various NXT Title match winners, Big E defending his comedic presentation now that he’s singles wrestler, AEW vs. NXT so far, and more.

