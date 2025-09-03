FREE PODCAST 9/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Radican talk Reigns-Heyman, Keith Lee’s push, New Japan G1, Moxley-MJF, Lesnar’s future, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-1-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican. They talked about the new Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman alliance, New Japan G1 contenders, Naito’s double-title win over Evil, Jon Moxley-MJF build, Brock Lesnar’s future, pros and cons of various NXT Title match winners, Big E defending his comedic presentation now that he’s singles wrestler, AEW vs. NXT so far, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com