FREE PODCAST 9/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Americanrana 25 featuring Donovan vs. Orlando, Swipe Right vs. Shooter Boys, more (86 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review one of the biggest indy shows of the summer, Beyond Wrestling’s Americanrana, featuring the blow-off to the long-running Bryce Donovan and Bobby Orlando feud, an excellent tag title match between Swipe Right and the Shooters Boys, the Last Temptation of Fancy Ryan Clancy, the Savage Gnomes, and much, much more. For VIP listeners, Chris and Justin talk about the AEW vs. WWE PPV head-to-head match-up and how that will positively and negatively affect indy wrestling.

