FREE PODCAST 9/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Zilem & Griffin: Mercedes vs. Windsor for TBS Title, Omega & Hangman & JetSpeed vs. Young Bucks & Alexander & Fletcher (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s Brian Zilem and Chris Griffin discuss the Sept. 3 edition of AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin and Gabe Kidd fight all across 2300 Arena, Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor for TBS Title, Rhio returns, Mark Briscoe calls out Kyle Fletcher, Brodido vs. The Death Riders Tag Team Title match, C&C & FTR brawl, Kenny Omega & Hangman Page & JetSpeed vs. The Young Bucks & Josh Alexander & Kyle Fletcher, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com