FREE PODCAST 9/4 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Early review of newly-turned heel Roman with Heyman, Bayley turns on Sasha, Jey Uso’s big night, more (118 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (9-4-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers. They discussed Smackdown with callers including the first Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in-ring promo and the earliest stages of the Bloodline taking shape, Jey Uso’s big night, Sheamus’s taped fists, Bayley’s turn on Sasha Banks, the Nia Jax/Shayna Baszler partnership, the new Firefly Funhouse character, and more. They are joined by live callers and they answer emails.
