News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 9/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Bandido vs. Hechicero shines as ROH PPV main event, Logan Paul-John Cena exchange, Darby-Gabe Kidd angle, TV reviews (68 min.)

September 5, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV including a match of the year contender in the main event
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including thoughts on the Darby-Gabe Kidd black body bag pick-up truck angle
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the John Cena-Logan Paul segment
  • A review of NXT’s latest TV show

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025