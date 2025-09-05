VIP PODCAST 9/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Future of WWE archives, is end of boom period due to focus on older stars, worst PPV names, CMLL, Nick Khan, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Could a drop in Las Vegas tourism affect WrestleMania next year?
- Wouldn’t it make sense for WWE to reestablish house shows as a result part of their schedule?
- Is the WWE vault gone forever?
- Did WWE learn a lesson about what happens when you buy another company and that’s why they didn’t buy TNA?
- If Nick Khan didn’t work for WWE, would they have made basically similar deals for rights fees because it’s more about the media landscape than his savvy negotiating skills?
- Would Nick Khan have helped the AWWA or ECW or TNA get better TV deals?
- A look at some of the worst PPV names ever and how do they compare to WrestlePalooza?
- Does WWE get enough credit for their production prowess, including upgrades with overseas TV production?
- WWE ticket prices out of line with the quality of the current product
- Follow-up on WCW talent around ’97
- More on the face-heel dynamic in pro wrestling
- Are viewership numbers low enough that networks are going to think they’ve overpaid?
- Why is’t Yota Tsuji being used in AEW? Same for Evil?
- CMLL thoughts
- Is the end of the boom period caused by the focus on older wrestler and bringing back past stars?
- Are modern pro wrestling crowds similar to a college play called “Betty’s Summer Vacation” where the characters end up preoccupied with “crowd” reactions and begin seeking their approval?
- Follow up from a judge’s perspective on the Raja Jackson situation
