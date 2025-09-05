VIP PODCAST 9/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Future of WWE archives, is end of boom period due to focus on older stars, worst PPV names, CMLL, Nick Khan, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Could a drop in Las Vegas tourism affect WrestleMania next year?

Wouldn’t it make sense for WWE to reestablish house shows as a result part of their schedule?

Is the WWE vault gone forever?

Did WWE learn a lesson about what happens when you buy another company and that’s why they didn’t buy TNA?

If Nick Khan didn’t work for WWE, would they have made basically similar deals for rights fees because it’s more about the media landscape than his savvy negotiating skills?

Would Nick Khan have helped the AWWA or ECW or TNA get better TV deals?

A look at some of the worst PPV names ever and how do they compare to WrestlePalooza?

Does WWE get enough credit for their production prowess, including upgrades with overseas TV production?

WWE ticket prices out of line with the quality of the current product

Follow-up on WCW talent around ’97

More on the face-heel dynamic in pro wrestling

Are viewership numbers low enough that networks are going to think they’ve overpaid?

Why is’t Yota Tsuji being used in AEW? Same for Evil?

CMLL thoughts

Is the end of the boom period caused by the focus on older wrestler and bringing back past stars?

Are modern pro wrestling crowds similar to a college play called “Betty’s Summer Vacation” where the characters end up preoccupied with “crowd” reactions and begin seeking their approval?

Follow up from a judge’s perspective on the Raja Jackson situation

