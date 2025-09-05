WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, September 5, 2025

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Allstate Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 16,046 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 18,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

John Cena makes final appearance in Chicago

CM Punk returns to SmackDown

Sami Zayn returns to Smackdown as new U.S. Champion

