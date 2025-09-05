PARK’S TAKE: The return of AJ Lee, one of the most popular women wrestlers in the last 20 years, is a needed spark for CM Punk-Seth Rollins feud

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

What seemed like a long-shot a year ago seems like an inevitability today.

The interference of Becky Lynch in the main event at Clash in Paris, costing C.M. Punk the World Heavyweight Championship, and her fiery follow-up promo on Raw portends the return of A.J. Lee to side with her husband Punk against the married team of Lynch and Seth Rollins.

From the very first promo Punk cut in his return to WWE, live crowds have been clamoring and chanting for the return of Lee, one of the more popular female figures in WWE in the last two decades.

When asked about her coming back, Punk has always been coy, often indicating it’s not a closed door, but one that is only slightly ajar. Really, there had to be a scenario that made sense for her; Lee’s return shouldn’t have been something where she just pops up one day, similar to how Nikki Bella came back.

The Rollins and Lynch partnership gives her a real incentive, both as a person and character, to grace WWE rings once again. Rollins is the established arch-nemesis of Punk, playing that role from the moment Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 when Rollins threw a fit off-camera at ringside as “Cult of Personality” played inside the Allstate Arena in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

Adding Lynch to Rollins’s stable, now The Vision, gives the group a different dynamic. Lynch being there to defend her husband’s honor against his hated rival is a story easy to tell. But Punk won’t take this lying down. He can’t hit back at Lynch, who physically assaulted him on Monday night. But his wife can.

Lee has been involved in wrestling in the ten years she’s been out of WWE, spending almost two years as Executive Producer of Women of Wrestling, a women’s wrestling organization with syndicated television throughout the country. In order to continue to stretch out the Punk vs. Rollins feud, potentially to WrestleMania of next year, twists and turns are needed to keep it fresh. Bringing back Lee and adding Lynch to the equation will certainly do that.