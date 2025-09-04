WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (9/3): Sean Legacy vs. Ice Williams, Kyrie Ray vs. Masyn Holiday, Adrenaline Drip vs. Jax Presley & Harley Riggins

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 3, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-They showed a recap of Kali Armstrong knocking off her three top contenders last week, along with Stevie Turner telling Jackson Drake she would determine the No. 1 contender to his Evolve title.

(1) “SUPER” SEAN LEGACY vs. ICE WILLIAMS

The two locked up mid-ring, and Legacy settled into a headlock. Williams took down Legacy by the hair while the referee was out of position. Legacy was hanging on to a hammerlock until he ate and elbow. Williams used some roughhouse tactics to maintain the advantage, albeit briefly.

Legacy fired off a few chops, but Williams landed a beautiful dropkick to take him off his game. Again, Legacy came back with a standing moonsault. Williams rolled to the outside, where he was met by Legacy, who launched himself over the top rope into a cross-body on the floor. The floor spot was, of course, the precursor to a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Williams ran Legacy into the ring post, then leaped off the apron onto him. He rolled him back in the ring, but only got a one-count. Legacy cut loose with a series of kicks, then a springboard dropkick that looked like it could have knocked Williams’s head off. He went for Shambles, but Williams reversed the move into a spinning suplex for a two-count. He went for the Ice Breaker, but Legacy blocked it. He missed a springboard 450 splash and fell victim to an Ice Breaker, but only for two.

Williams went to the top, but was met by a Legacy uppercut, followed by a Spanish Fly. Hit hit the 450 splash, but only got two out of it. That popped the crowd, who thought that was it. Legacy tried another springboard but missed. Williams hit a second Ice Breaker, but it still didn’t get the pin. Legacy successfully hit the Shambles for the win.

WINNER: Sean Legacy at 13:06.

(Miller’s Take: This was unusually long for an Evolve match, but it was good. It started off slow and basic, and they picked up the pace without going crazy. The short floor spot was sufficient, as was the number of near falls. Nothing particularly memorable, but just a good, solid wrestling match from both men.)

-Chuey Martinez conducted a post-match ringside interview with Legacy. He said he was going to focus on getting wins, and getting mentally and physically ready to challenge Jackson Drake. He was interrupted by Edris Enofe, who told him he wasn’t ready for the Evolve championship. He said he was going to be the one to defeat Drake. The two started to get into a shoving match before security broke it up.

-Kylie Rae cut a backstage promo about her disdain for Chantel Monroe. She talked up her opponent for tonight, Masyn Holiday. [c]

-In the purple kitchen area, Jackson Drake was ranting to the rest of The Vanity Project about not getting any respect. They pondered who would be his next challenger. Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong came in and said they won their belts around the same time, but they’d see who would lose it first. Drake mumbled about not liking her as she left.

(2) KYLIE RAE vs. MASYN HOLIDAY (w/Layla Diggs)

Diggs and Holiday did a short synchronized dance routine before the match as Rae smiled. They shook hands at the bell, then launched into a series of reversals and takedowns. Some good chain-wrestling ensued before Holiday hit a flying press for a two-count. Smiley Kylie came back with a cannonball in the corner for a near-fall. She attempted a move off the second turnbuckle, but Holiday swiped her leg out from underneath her and she came crashing to the mat.

The announcers pointed out that Holiday wasted time with a little dancing and showiness in between moves. Rae didn’t let her keep the upper hand long, and hit a moonsault for a two-count. They traded pin attempts until Rae applied a cross face and Holiday was forced to tap out.

WINNER: Kylie Rae at 7:18.

(Miller’s Take: Rae was obviously leading this match, and Holiday didn’t do too bad. There’s a definite upside with Rae, they just need to tweak her gimmick a bit so it’s not quite so hugger Bayley, and replace that awful entrance music. The jury is still out on Holiday. There’s nothing that makes her stand out at this point. Her in-ring work is a bit hesitant, so she needs some help in that area, too.)

-Chuey Martinez interviewed Harley Riggins & Jax Presley in the back. They made fun of Adrenaline Drip and said their stuff might work on the indies, but not in WWE. [c]

-In the locker room, Drako Knox was getting Tate Wilder fired up about facing Ridge Holland.

(3) ADRENALINE DRIP (Cappuccino Jones & Jack Cartwheel) vs. JAX PRESLEY & HARLEY RIGGINS

Size vs. Speed is the name of this story. Riggins apparently borrowed Kevin Nash’s ring gear for his debut match. Presley and Riggins showed some impressive teamwork, but Adrenaline Drip countered their offense with some incredible and nearly indescribably innovative offense.

With the larger duo standing outside the ring, Jones flew over the ropes, but they caught him. Cartwheel attempted a dive over the ropes, but they threw his partner into him as he neared the ropes. That was a cool spot. Presley launched Cartwheel into the air as Riggins hit him with a spear in a brutal move they call Unneccesary Roughness for the easy pin.

WINNERS: Jax Presley & Harley Riggins at 5:41.

(Miller’s Take: I’m always impressed by Adrenaline Drip, but the newcomers showed me a lot in this short match. They are obviously a couple of talented big men who can move. I look forward to seeing where they go from here. Hopefully, a rematch will be in the works.) [c]

-A plug for the WWE ID Program was shown, including Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center, The Nightmare Factory, Reality of Wrestling, and Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. Strangely, Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy was not mentioned.

-Evolve Prime Minister Stevie Turner stood mid-ring and said that Kali Armstrong has already defended her title, but she was still looking for a contender for Jackson Drake. The Vanity Project rudely interrupted her. Brad Baylor asked Turner in his prepubescent voice why she was treating them like bench players when Keanu Carver interrupted them. He got a few words out before Brooks Jensen interjected himself to sustained boos from the crowd.

-Jensen said Carver couldn’t get the job done, but he could. Ridge Holland was up next. He didn’t even make it to the ring before he was attacked by Tate Wilder, and the two men brawled to the back. Jackson Drake called Turner “Toots” and said he’d beat anyone she put in the ring against him. Bryce Donovan told her Drake could beat Carver and he could beat Jensen. Drake was trying to get Donovan to hold his tongue, but Turner said that was a brilliant idea and he’d face them both in a triple threat match next week for the title.

-There was a communication breakdown at this point, as The Vanity Project began scuffling with next week’s opponents. Drake and Donovan worked over Carver in the ring while Swipe Right gave Jensen a double suplex on the floor and dragged out a table from beneath the ring. Carver dispatched Donovan, then threw Drake over the top rope and onto The Vanity Project. Jensen pulled Drake over and chokeslammed him through the table as the show went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Evolve adds a few nice touches during broadcasts, like the little graphics in the lower-left corner of the screen during matches that provide background information on the wrestlers, the ringside interviews, and showing the WWE ID independent promotions. Some of these people (like Jordan Oasis, who I correctly predicted wouldn’t go anywhere) will fade back to the indies. Some will be main-eventing WrestleMania one day. Evolve is a fun place to come and see those prospects hone their craft and make your own predictions as to who you’ll see at Madison Square Garden and who you’ll see at your local National Guard Armory. See you all next week for NXT!