The insider story of the first episode of WCW Nitro including the Lex Luger surprise and what the WCW booker said at the bar afterwards about ratings expectations

It was 30 years ago that WCW Nitro debuted. The following is an excerpt offered to PWTorch by the author of "Nitro: The Incredible Rise and Inevitable Collapse of Ted Turner's WCW."

Guy Evans joined PWTorch editor Wade Keller last month for a three part series lasting nearly three hours of podcasts focused on Hulk Hogan’s role in the WCW Nitro era. VIP members can access the podcasts HERE. For PWTorch VIP membership information, which includes nearly 40 years of archives of newsletters and 30 years of podcasts and retro radio show, plus an ad-free version of this website and new VIP-exclusive podcasts daily (compatible with Apple Podcasts and many other iOS and Android apps), CLICK HERE.

To mark the 30th anniversary of WCW Monday Nitro's debut, please see below for the following excerpt from the book,

If Lex Luger couldn’t keep quiet, word of a possible “jump” would surely reach the WWF. Although Nitro would emanate as a live program, secretive plans leaked frequently in wrestling, spawning a humorous expression in the process: telephone, telegram, tell-a-wrestler…

Such disclosures were often reported by the wrestling media, a collection of newsletters, magazines and radio shows that Bischoff mostly loathed. “I had absolutely no respect for them,” he says, “nor did I value their opinions at all. There was no reason to, quite frankly.”

On Monday, August 14th, 1995, WCW organized a press event for “legitimate” media members – the formal launch of Monday Nitro. At a press conference held at the Harley Davidson Cafe in New York – for all intents and purposes, the WWF’s backyard – Brad Siegel valiantly professed that WCW was an ideal fit for his network. “We actually went to WCW and said, ‘we want a show that will be the best wrestling event on television, and we wanna put it on Monday nights’,” the network president claimed.

Strategically, TNT selected a start date for Nitro to air unopposed; in other words, without competition, as in a fortuitous occurrence, Raw was set to be pre-empted by the U.S. Open, leaving the entire wrestling audience up for grabs (for one week, at least).

“We’d like to make an announcement today that I’m very, very pleased to make,” continued Siegel. “Starting Labor Day night – Monday September 4th – TNT will once again live up to its name in a very explosive way. WCW wrestling comes to our network, live every week, in prime time and from a different city.”

“WCW Monday Nitro Live! will be seen Monday nights live at 9pm Eastern, and will originate – as we said – from a different city, every single week. The one hour telecast will be replayed at midnight Eastern, nine o’clock Pacific, [and] WCW’s debut on TNT will be live from the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota. [It] will be called the ‘Brawl at the Mall’.”

The choice of venue for the first show was, in the eyes of many wrestling purists, an unusual one. But located near the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area, the 4.2 million sq. ft. Mall would provide a glittering backdrop for the spectacle – and with over 30,000 daily visitors to the plaza, a curious and suitably large crowd for the show could be expected. Interestingly, the Mall became a viable idea only after initial discussions regarding a New York City debut were swiftly thwarted, the consequence of the WWF’s exclusivity agreement with Madison Square Garden. “There are a lot of interesting things in the business of booking arenas,” smirked Bischoff, standing confidently at the press podium. “We will come from New York [in the future],” he promised.

“WCW wrestling will become the centerpiece of a brand new franchise on TNT called Monday Nitro,” continued Siegel. “Each week at eight o’clock – leading in to the telecast – we will present the action adventure television series Thunder in Paradise which stars Hulk Hogan. After both airings of WCW on TNT, we will present a very heavy duty action movie to make Monday Nitro a very action-driven night [of television].

“TNT is becoming known for a network that has the best of its kind. We’ve got the best sports franchises with the NFL and the NBA. We’re quickly becoming the best maker of original movies on TV….we have the best cartoons…the best movie library available. [And so] we thought it was about time to put the best wrestling on TNT.”

“It’s a heck of an opportunity,” beamed Bischoff in support several minutes later. “Those of you who…have watched our growth over the last 12 months know that there’s a lot of momentum here. I wanna thank Brad. I wanna thank everybody at TNT.

“There’s a lot of great people [working at TNT]. They’re creative. They’re driven. They’re aggressive…and that’s the kind of combination we felt we needed to take WCW to the next level. And that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

As the press conference wore on, a stoic Siegel witnessed a buoyant Bischoff boldly predict a competitive ratings battle from the start. “Since the addition of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage, [WCW] has really closed the gap [with the WWF],” argued Bischoff. “We’re coming on strong and we have a lot of momentum. We believe that we’ve got the biggest stars in our industry…and that’s what entertainment is all about. [People are] entertained by stars, and we’ve got ‘em in WCW. Now [fans are] going to have a choice. They can watch whatever else is going on…or they can flip on over and watch Monday Nitro on TNT.

“This show is gonna be in your face…up to the edge…over the edge…[there’s gonna be a] surprise every single Monday. It’s gonna be live and when I tell you it’s ‘in your face’, I mean it’s gonna be in your face…this is an incredibly different product.

“I think the fact that we have the biggest stars in the industry already differentiates us from the WWF and Monday Night Raw. A lot of the people they have over there are kind of…WCW has-beens. We’re gonna be live every week – they’re not. We’re gonna take the show all over the country.

“All I can say is tune in. September 4th, you’ll see the difference. I can stand up here and talk all afternoon long about creatively, all of the different things that we’re gonna do…but we’re gonna give the show an edge. This show is gonna be more like rock-and-roll than meat and potatoes. [It’s a] faster pace, more of an MTV-type of show.

“[So] how long do I think it’s gonna take [to become number one]? Hey, I’m not gonna [instantly] overtake a company that’s done a pretty good job of branding themselves in this position for the last couple of years. This is a long-term project for us. We’re not doing this to just see if it’s gonna work for six months. This is a long-term project, and we’ve got a big commitment from the Turner organization, Brad Siegel, and some very aggressive creative people over at TNT.

“The only thing I like better than competition is winning, and we look forward to [winning].”

But it would not be Bischoff, however, who would deliver the most biting comment in the WWF’s direction. Mindful of the potential impact of a Lex Luger defection, Sting – representing the stars of WCW along with Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage – presciently foreshadowed what was about to come.

“All I gotta say to sum it up,” Sting bellowed at the media, “[is] somebody is in for a Raw deal.”

Returning to the New York market in his red-and-yellow garb, Hulk Hogan generated significant attention at the press conference. Showcasing the affable charm that long endeared him to decision makers – both in and out of the industry – since the early 1980s, Hogan took to the podium with ease. “Now I’ve got Mr. Siegel right where I want him,” he joked, demonstrating a headlock before teasing an eventual match with Savage, almost in the very next breath. After a deft Harley Davidson plug, Hogan prepared to conclude his comments with a modification of a catch phrase he made famous in an earlier time. “What are you gonna do,” he asked rhetorically, “when Hulk Hogan and Monday Nitro run wild on you?”

Curiously, the line was delivered, but devoid of reaction. Hogan’s eyes darted as he repeated himself, fighting back against an apparent glitch in the matrix. “What are you gonna do when Hulk Hogan and Monday Nitro run wild on you?” he demanded again, achieving some mild applause in response. For the first time in a long time – maybe forever – the usually willing media greeted the Hulkster routine with a collective yawn.

Nevertheless, and despite WCW entering a new era, there appeared no sign of phasing out the Hulk Hogan character. Observers noted the intriguing coincidence of a Hogan-themed restaurant, Pastamania, situated conveniently inside the Mall of America doors. It stood as a telling reminder that despite the aging champion’s failure to connect with the hardcores, his sheer recognizability still created opportunities that no other wrestler could enjoy. To the casual mainstream audience, he remained the most famous performer of his genre, the Michael Jordan of wrestling, it could easily be argued. For that reason, Bischoff decreed that the inaugural Nitro feature a rare Hogan title defense, effectively giving away a pay-per-view match on television.

Meanwhile, in the time since his summit with Bischoff, Lex Luger received a formal contract offer from Vince McMahon. In an unusual lapse of attention, McMahon was oblivious to the possibility of covert Atlanta talks, but regardless, his offer failed to address several (preexisting) points of contention. On Friday, September 1st, Lex called Sting to inquire about Bischoff’s earlier proposal. Two days later, on Sunday, September 3rd, 24 hours before the Minneapolis Nitro and incredibly, the same day as Luger was advertised to appear on a WWF card in New Brunswick, Canada, Bischoff reiterated the terms of the deal: $150,000 per year, no notice, and everything must be kept under wraps. I’m in, Lex confirmed, confident that eventually, his performance would warrant a commensurate raise.

During the following morning, Luger boarded a plane headed for Minneapolis. At the airport, he was bundled into a van and driven to a hotel separate from the other wrestlers, minimizing the risk of being seen by fans camping out in the lobby for autographs and pictures. To ensure that no one – not even ‘the boys’ themselves – could potentially leak out word of his defection, he was instructed to wait in his room until just before show time. Upon arrival at the Mall, he was escorted to an isolated area away from detection, a towel covering his head for good measure. Bischoff then delivered the pertinent instructions – at the outset of a match involving Ric Flair and Sting, Luger would first appear, and then, at the very end of the show, “you’ll come out again and get nose-to-nose with Hulk,” Bischoff told him.

At 8:00pm ET, the Nitro era was officially underway. Pat McNeely’s brilliantly designed opening sequence, featuring a hearty dose of explosions and pyro effects, preceded sweeping aerial shots of downtown Minneapolis. “From the land of ten thousand lakes…” narrated an exuberant Eric Bischoff, “…Minneapolis, Minnesota…the Mall of America…” he continued, as an establishing shot of the Mall exterior filled the screen. “The only building big enough to hold the debut edition of WCW Monday Nitro!”

The shot faded to an impressive overhead of the ring, surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd, sparkling lights, and the striking image of captivated patrons on board a huge ascending escalator. “We are coming to you live,” emphasized Bischoff, “here on TNT!”

On the undercard, the show kicked off with a fast-paced clash between the colorful Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger, and the unpredictable Brian Pillman. “I knew we were gonna do well with that,” says Sullivan, “because Liger was the darling of the [wrestling media] at the time. I also knew that I wanted [Ric] Flair to wrestle Sting.”

Since fighting each other to a 45-minute draw in a legendary bout at Clash of the Champions in 1988, Flair and Sting had been inexorably linked in the minds of wrestling fans. They possessed a unique chemistry, with Flair’s methodical style contrasting perfectly with the upbeat, enthusiastic and highly athletic Sting. More importantly, in a time of great need, they could be relied on faithfully to attract an audience, a fact not lost on Sullivan. “Since the Clash of the Champions, you could just put them down [to wrestle] and they were gonna draw a number,” he shrugs. “It didn’t take any genius to figure that out.”

The presentation looked major league, and the action lived up to the hype. The Pillman-Liger opener, conducted at a frantic pace with exciting high flying moves, could hardly be mistaken for the plodding style of a typical Raw match. Next, in a complete shock to viewers at home – not to mention Vince McMahon himself – Lex Luger emerged in the entrance aisle as Flair and Sting prepared to do battle. “What the hell is he doing here!?” exclaimed Bischoff coyly in his announcing role. “Get the camera off of him! Get the security and get him outta here!”

“I think I’m the only person who can say that I attended every single Nitro,” says David Penzer, the long-time company ring announcer. “When Lex Luger walked down that aisle, it sent a message to everyone that ‘hey, we’re for real’.”

In the main event, a predictable paint-by-numbers Hogan match ended with the Hulk-Luger confrontation, and in a clever move, director Craig Leathers cut to break shortly after the two stars collided. As the commercials rolled on TNT, however, the in-ring face off almost got real; a relaxed Luger broke character as the cameras turned away, smiling at WCW’s biggest star in a moment of satisfied tranquility. Wipe that grin off your face, or I’ll knock it off, threatened the Hulkster through gritted teeth. You’re stealing money from me and my family right now.

Once the show resumed, the venerable ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund, a peerless on-screen interviewer beloved in wrestling circles, entered the fray to uncover some answers. “I am sick and tired of playing around with ‘kids’,” Luger announced over Okerlund’s microphone, alluding to the younger, less established roster of his most recent employer. “I’m here to get it on with the big boys, and that means you,” he directed at Hogan. A title match was announced for the following week – an intrepid move considering the bout’s perceived importance.

After the show, a concerned Lex attempted to apologize for breaking character, but the old-school Hogan unceremoniously brushed him aside, bristling at the notion that someone would endanger kayfabe. Nonetheless, Luger’s dramatic entrance had given Bischoff the element of unpredictability that the pre-Nitro research study suggested he needed. To several confidants, Bischoff quietly predicted that a 2.5 rating – precisely 2,385,000 viewers, according to Nielsen’s ratings formula, could be within reach once the head-to-head competition began proper the following week.

But no one quite knew what number to expect for the first (unopposed) show. In the hotel bar afterwards, Kevin Sullivan tempered expectations, telling Pro Wrestling Torch reporter Wade Keller that it would take months for the TBS viewership to find Nitro on TNT. Across the bar, Eric Bischoff watched its replay on a television screen, digesting the finished product as a viewer for the first time. “He was glued to the screen like a parent watching their child perform in a high school play,” Keller wrote years later. “[But he was] surely critiquing it in his mind, too.”