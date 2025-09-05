WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: A cool look at how different battle royals were going back 50 years in various promotions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is known for their wide variety of match types. There’s the traditional singles and tag team matches. Then there’s other matches like the blindfold match, Hell in a Cell, strap match, and many other types that wow the audience.

One of the most popular matches is the Royal Rumble match. It is essentially a timed battle royal, where each competitor comes out one by one to a timed interval. A regular battle royal has a double-digit number of people starting in the ring, with the last person standing winning whatever they are holding the battle royal for. It is a chaotic match that can produce very unpredictable winners.

The WWE Vault recently celebrated that match type on their YouTube channel. They uploaded a two hour compilation of battle royals across many = wrestling promotions owned by WWE. This video will show people how entertaining battle royals can be.

The matches start out with pandemonium, but that’s not the best part. When they get down to the last four or five people is when the actual action starts, as that’s when any person still left can win.

One of the things that I noticed while watching the video was how huge wrestlers were in the 1980s and 1990s. Wrestlers such as Earthquake, King Kong Bundy, Tugboat, and others during that era physically stood out because of their size. They not only towered over everyone but used their weight to their advantage. There’s not a lot of wrestlers like that anymore, and it seems like Bronson Reed and Omos are treated as the exception. Seeing how massive so many wrestlers were 30 and 40 years ago makes me appreciate that era of wrestling very much.

Overall, this was a cool video showing tons of battle royals over the past 50 years or so. I enjoyed seeing the size of everyone from past years, and I also enjoyed how colorful the ropes and ring set ups were back then. The multi-colored ringposts and ropes are very intriguing to see, presenting a stark variation from the black and white ring posts and ropes many are used to seeing in today’s wrestling.

Having this compilation span so many years of wrestling gives people a chance to remember things that happened when they were young while also introducing many people to wrestlers that were before their time. Battle royals are one of those concepts that haven’t changed much since their inception. Showing nearly two hours of footage is a great way for people to get educated about the match type while also showing people how WWE and their subsidiaries looked years ago.