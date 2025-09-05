John Cena’s final appearances in Boston at TD Garden and New York City at Madison Square Garden are now scheduled and tickets going on sale soon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE continues to market key WWE events as final appearances of John Cena in those cities. Today, they announced that Cena’s final appearances in the two major East Coast cities of Boston and New York City will be Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, respectively. Both are live WWE Raw events, which will stream on Netflix.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. ET, although there’s. presale access beginning on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Details can be found HERE.

A WWE press release, which is included below, notes that Cena won two of his 17 world titles at TD Garden and won the first of his two Royal Rumbles at MSG in 2008.

JOHN CENA TO MAKE HIS FINAL APPEARANCE IN BOSTON ON NOVEMBER 10 AND IN NEW YORK CITY ON NOVEMBER 17 Tickets On Sale Wednesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT Presale Access Begins Tuesday, September 9 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT September 5, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena will make his final appearances in Boston and New York City when Monday Night Raw heads to TD Garden on Monday, November 10, and Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 17, as part of his farewell tour which comes to an end this December. Tickets for each event will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 10, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Tuesday, September 9, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Additionally, official Raw Priority Pass packages are now available through WWE’s exclusive partner, On Location. These packages offer fans premium seating in the Madison Club, all-inclusive hospitality, in-club Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Fans can purchase packages today to secure access before the general public. To learn more about Raw Priority Pass packages or to buy now, please visit: Throughout his storied career, Cena captured two of his 17 World Championships at TD Garden and earned the first of his two career Royal Rumble victories at Madison Square Garden in 2008.