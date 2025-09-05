Big viewership test tonight for WWE Smackdown after alarmingly low rating for episode advertising John Cena last week – full ratings details

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Despite an advertised appearance by John Cena, last Friday night’s (8/29) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1,147,000 viewers heading into Memorial Day Weekend, compared to 1,258,000 the prior week and the 1,430,000 the week before that. The prior ten-week rolling average is 1,453,000

Although the holiday can partially explain this dropoff, it is part of a larger downward trend. Smackdown drew 1.707 million on July 25, so this latest viewership number is over 550,000 lower one month later. On the Fourth of July holiday two months ago, it drew 1.116 million and then rebounded the next week to 1.399 million, still below the 1.450 million it drew the week before, but solid.

The key 1849 demo was even worse, drawing a 0.28. compared to 0.35 the prior two weeks and as recently as July 25 and Aug. 8, it drew 0.48 ratings. On the Fourth of July, it drew a 0.32 rating, so last Friday was the worst demo rating of the year.

There will be a lot of eyes on Smackdown’s rating this week to see if it was blip or part of a concerning trend for WWE losing viewer interest. It’s especially concerning since John Cena was advertised for the show, and his return this year was supposed to be a boost to WWE viewership.

WWE is advertising the following tonight:

John Cena makes final appearance in Chicago

C.M. Punk returns to SmackDown

Sami Zayn returns to Smackdown as new U.S. Champion

There is also some hope and anticipation of possible appearances by A.J. Lee and Brock Lesnar.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MORE PERSPECTIVE – COMPARING PAST TWO YEARS

One year ago this week, Smackdown on Fox drew 2,054,000 viewers on Fox. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2,204,000.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown on Fox drew 2,647,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 2,237,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.28 rating, compared to 0.35 and 0.35 the prior two weeks. The prior ten-week rolling average was 0.41.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.53 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.61.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.78 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.61.

The announced matches and segments were…

Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn – United States Championship match

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz) – WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s match

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Michin vs. Kiana James

John Cena to address Logan Paul’s blindside attack

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Nikki Bella says whether she is bothered by two botched spots in her match against Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social (search “pwtorch”)

https://bsky.app/profile/thewadekeller.bsky.social (search “thewadekeller”)