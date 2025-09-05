WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/5): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on John Cena, C.M. Punk, and new U.S. Champion Sami Zayn appearances, Black vs. Priest, Giulia vs. Michin for U.S. title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

SEPTEMBER 5, 2025

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS AT ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 16,578 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 16,578. The arena has a capacity of approximately 18,500 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Michael Cole welcomed the viewing audience to the Allstate Arena. Damian Priest and Aleister Black were shown arriving to the arena prior to their match tonight. Michin and United States Champion Giulia, along with her “representative” Kiana James were also shown arriving, as Michin will get a championship match later tonight. Hometown favorite C.M. Punk exited a truck wearing a Chicago Cubs jersey in the parking lot to a great reaction. Cole mentioned that it was a sellout crowd. He also said that he and Corey Graves would be the Smackdown broadcast team for the next couple months.

– Highlights from last Sunday’s Clash in Paris PLE were shown.

– John Cena made his entrance to a huge ovation. As always he was wearing city-inspired gear, this time with a dark blue dominant Cubs theme. Cena soaked in the cheers and “Thank you Cena” chants. Cena said it meant a lot to him, especially coming from the Chicago crowd. He mentioned that when he started his farewell tour he was told to enjoy it, but he was coming off a lot of bad years so he fought hard to give great work so he could get his mojo back. But he admitted that tonight he had nothing planned because tonight he wanted to have fun. There were more Cena chants. Cena acknowledge that his normal reaction in this town was usually the opposite, usually more like “Eff You Cena.” Cena claimed that “we are in for one exciting night tonight” and acknowledged that this would be his last appearance in Chicago and his last appearance on Smackdown. He viewed this as a beautiful moment because 23 years ago he came down and slapped Kurt Angle, which started an over two-decade “ride.” He ran down some of the matches he had in this arena against Triple H, the U.S. Open challenges, and even C.M. Punk when the championship belt ended up in Punk’s refrigerator. Cena stated that Chicago is the best WWE crowd. The crowd again chanted “Thank You Cena.” Cena thanked them and was ready to leave when Sami Zayn’s music played.

The new United States Champion, fresh off his title victory over Solo Sikoa last Friday night on Smackdown, came out to the ring to a strong reaction (but nowhere close to Cena’s). The crowd started heavily booing Zayn for some reason. Cena hilariously cut the crowd off with some wordplay by saying “it is happy hour in Chicago and I am here for the boos.” When Zayn started talking again the crowd booed again. Zayn said thank you to Cena on behalf of everyone in the back and for everything Cena did for him. Zayn reminded everyone that his first match on the main WWE roster was a U.S. Championship match against Cena, yet now he stands here as the U.S. Champion. Zayn told Cena he wanted to carry on Cena’s tradition and start a Sami Zayn U.S. Open Challenge. Cena thought it was a great idea and thanked Zayn for doing it. Cena went to exit again but Zayn said don’t leave so soon. Zayn said it would be his honor to give Cena a shot at the U.S. Championship…right now. Zayn told Cena “if you want some, come get some.” Cena shook Zayn’s hand and replied, “what the hell, you’re on!” [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was kinda lazy that Cena came out with “nothing planned.” The crowd was on fire as always for Cena when he shows up for the last time in a city. I have no idea why they booed Sami, but at least this all led to a surprisingly interesting match that presumably won’t have a decisive finish.)

(1) SAMI ZAYN vs. JOHN CENA – United States Championship match

The bell had already rung when they came back from the break. Big “Let’s Go Cena” chants as they locked up. Graves pointed out that Zayn has accomplished a lot since the first time they wrestled. Zayn with a well-executed arm drag. Cena leapfrogged Zayn and caught him in a much-less-well-executed arm drag. Cole mentioned that Cena is a 5-time U.S. Champion, including his first WWE title victory over the Big Show at Wrestlemania 20. Zayn with a nice suplex and a cover for a two-count. Dueling chants of agreement rang out of “Let’s Go Cena, Sami sucks.” Cena missed a running splash attempt in the corner when Zayn moved. Zayn whipped Cena hard into the corner and the boos rang out again. The announcers acknowledged the hostility against Zayn as he whipped Cena hard again into the corner. Zayn went for a third but Cena reversed it, whipping Zayn with such authority into the corner that both men collapsed as they went to a split-screen break to advertise Taco Bell (and now I’m hungry.) [c]

Both men were still down as the crowd tried to inspire Cena to his feet. However, Zayn was up first and went to the top rope, but Cena lifted him off the top and gave him a very quick AA and covered for a believable nearfall. Zayn crawled to the corner to catch his breath, then tried to catch Cena with an exploder suplex. Cena dodged it and nailed Sami with a pop-up powerbomb and cover for another nearfall. The crowd told the referee exactly what they thought about him, which implied that he’d be a terrific vacuum. Zayn missed a Helluva kick and Cena nailed him with a back suplex. Cena went for the pin but once again Zayn kicked out at two. When they got back to their feet they trade “Yay/Boo” punches and then leveled each other with a double clothesline as they went to their second picture-in-picture during the match. [c]

During the break, Cena had Zayn in an ankle lock. When Zayn tried to escape, Cena locked in the STF. Zayn crawled to the ropes, but Cena pulled him back to the middle as Zayn contemplated tapping. Zayn ended up kicking Cena off and then Zayn hit Cena with AA and covered for a two-count (which I would have believed if it wasn’t during the break!)

When they finally came back both men were down again. Zayn hit an exploder suplex while they were showing a replay. Zayn nailed the Helluva kick and covered immediately for a tremendous nearfall! Graves pointed out that Zayn looked like he was in disbelief. Zayn contemplated what to do and seemingly begrudgingly dragged himself to the top rope. Cena leaped up, prompting Zayn to jump over Cena, but when Zayn turned around Cena lifted him up for another AA attempt. Instead, Cena hit the GTS (an homage to Punk) and covered, but again Zayn kicked out. Now Cena looked like he was in disbelief. Cena did his best Roman Reigns impression by calling for, gearing up for, and executing a pretty decent spear. But again, Zayn kicked out of the cover. The crowd chanted for Cena to go for an RKO. Cena went for one, Zayn pushed him off, and instead Cena leveled him with a clothesline that resulted in Zayn landing awkwardly on his shoulder. Cena seated Zayn on the top rope and wanted to hit an Avalanche AA. Zayn tried to counter with a few elbows, but Cena shrugged them off and executed the Avalanche AA.

Cena was on his back clearly flapping his gums to Zayn about what to do next. Suddenly Brock Lesnar’s music played. Lesnar came out wearing jeans, a black shirt, and a cowboy hat. He went to the ring and roughly pulled the referee out of the ring. Lesnar gave Zayn and Cena both an F5. Lesnar picked up Cena and gave him another F5 before leaving. [c]

WINNER: No Contest in 22:00. Sami Zayn is still the United States Champion.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: And there is the setup for the Lesnar/Cena match at Wrestlepalooza that we all knew was coming. It was an exciting match with a lot of big moves and believable nearfalls. The only problems with it were that a) a bunch of great stuff happened DURING the commercial break and b) anyone could have predicted how it was going to end. I will miss Cena when he retires, but I won’t miss his refusal to even try to hide when he talks to his opponent in the ring.)

– They showed replays of what Lesnar did. Lesnar was walking in the back and said, “Hey John, I’ll see you at Wrestlepalooza, bitch.” They showed a graphic and the announcers said the match was official.

– Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis was frantically walking in the back, but Carmelo Hayes and The Miz intercepted him. Hayes was about to say he wanted a U.S. title match, but Miz cut him off and said they wanted a Tag Team title match. He said that the Wyatt Sicks ruined their #1 contenders match last week. Aldis he’d consider it and walked off. Hayes told Miz that he didn’t want a tag title match when suddenly a car pulled up to the garage. Becky Lynch got out of the car with her Intercontinental title.

– In a pre-recorded segment, Aleister Black talked about how he needed to purify the well, when it concerns Damian Priest. Black said he is who he is because he follows the rules until he doesn’t. Priest’s music played (and presumably everyone rose.) As Priest walked toward the ring, Black attacked him from behind. They fought around the ring and Black kicked Priest over the barricade. They acknowledged that the match hadn’t begun yet. Black flipped into the ring and sat in the middle of it. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

When they returned, Priest looked dazed as officials encouraged him not to compete. Priest pushed them off and headed back to the ring. Graves said that was a dumb decision by Priest. Black rolled Priest into the ring as the referee checked to make sure Priest was able to compete. He said he was so the referee called for the bell to start the match.

(2) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. ALEISTER BLACK

Priest missed wildly with a right hand and struggled to make it back to his feet. Black hit multiple strikes until Priest rallied with one big forearm that briefly fazed Black. Black regained control until Priest pushed him into the corner to buy himself some time. Black hit a Meteora and covered for a two-count. [c]

Apparently, during the break Black took too long climbing to the top rope and Priest capitalized by knocking his legs out from under him, crotching him. Priest attempted a Razor’s Edge, but Black escaped. Priest wanted to hit a South of Heaven chokeslam but Black escaped that too and knocked Priest to the mat with another kick. Black covered, but Priest kicked out at two. Priest hit a couple more big forearms and a clothesline that took both men down. Priest was in control with more big forearms and some kicks, then a splash in the corner. Priest executed the Old School crossbody, causing Black to retreat to ringside. Priest followed him out and hit a flatliner into the side of the ring. Priest cleared off the announce table which seemed to make Cole sad. Priest lifted up Black and dropped him with a Razor’s Edge on the table! The table didn’t break. Priest rolled Black back into the ring as Black begged for mercy. Priest pulled down his straps and grabbed Black by the throat. Black grabbed the referee to escape, which distracted Priest long enough for Black to nail him with the Black Mass kick. Black covered for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Aleister Black by pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a good, well-paced match. Black needed the win and Priest sold the Black Mass kick extremely well. I’d like to see both men move on to something else now.)

– A pre-taped vignette was shown with Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre exchanging comments about how they would beat each other. McIntyre said that Orton was just mad because he wasn’t willing to pull the trigger, but he would. Orton said that McIntyre doesn’t know what’s coming. It was announced that they will wrestle each other next week on Smackdown. Brock Lesnar will also return next week. Finally, Tiffany Stratton will defend her Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It will be a big Smackdown next week.)

– Cathy Kelley asked Stratton about her title defense against Cargill next week. Stratton said that Cargill likes the sound of her voice even more than Stratton likes the sound of hers. She said that next week “Cargill won’t have to worry about my foot being on the ropes because it will be stuck right up her…eye of the storm.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I hope not. That would be gross.)

Cargill was shown watching what Stratton said from a monitor. Nia Jax walked up and pointed out that Cargill already lost to Stratton and didn’t deserve a title shot. Cargill told her to “get out of her way or catch these hands tonight.”

– United States Champion Giulia made her way to the ring, accompanied by Kiana James, for her title defense. [c]

– Nick Aldis confronted Becky Lynch somewhere backstage. Lynch pretended she had no idea that C.M. Punk was in the building. Aldis told her there could not be any more issues tonight. Lynch said she would give Aldis some space and walked off.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Spoiler alert- there will be issues. There are always issues.)

Michin made her entrance to no reaction. Surprisingly, she didn’t have her pet kendo stick with her.

(3) GIULIA (w/Kiana James) vs. MICHIN – United States Championship match 1:29

Cole pointed out that Michin has never held a championship in WWE, while Graves mentioned that Michin made it to the finals when they crowned the first U.S. Champion. Michin pummeled Giulia into the corner and to the floor. Michin rolled her back in and momentarily argued with James on the outside. Michin with a dropkick, then dodged a Giulia attack sending Giulia back to the outside. Michin went for a baseball slide but Giulia caught her and gave her a neckbreaker from the apron to the floor. [c]

The women exchanged headbutts, with Michin gaining an advantage. Then they exchanged German suplexes and knocked each other down with simultaneous kicks to the head. Cole reminded that it was a sold out crowd of more than 16,000 tonight. Michin hit a cannonball in the corner and covered for the first nearfall of the match. Michin wanted to hit the Eat Defeat but Giulia countered into a sit out driver and a nearfall of her own. Giulia hit some precision kicks but Michin lifted her up and dropped her with a sitout powerbomb for another two-count. James tried to distract Michin from the apron but Michin dropped her face first with a hurricanrana through the ropes. Giulia took advantage of the distraction and hit the running knee. Giulia covered for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Giulia by pinfall in 8:00. Giulia retains the United States Championship.

Kiana James stomped on Michin after the match as Giulia laughed. The referee broke it up.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Alas, Michin still has not held gold in WWE. She should just paint her kendo stick gold and pretend that counts.)

– They showed replays of Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre’s attack on Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss from last week.

Flair was crying in the back about how nothing ever good happens to her in Chicago, while she was apparently waiting to be seen by a doctor for her injured leg. Alexa Bliss walked in and said, “Doctor Lily will see you now”. Blissed tried to check for Flair’s heart rate and told her she needed to rest. She said they could get their revenge later. Bliss said the power of friendship could heal their pain. Flair wondered if she was cleared to wrestle or not.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Flair has been on a strong run lately, but that was not one of her better performances. Doctor Lily was not an effective doctor.)

– The music of Seth Rollins played and the crowd did the singing thing. Rollins appeared up in one of the aisles in the crowd, holding his World Heavyweight Championship. Cole wondered aloud what Rollins had in store for Smackdown. [c]

Rollins: “Chicago, tonight we are all witness to history because tonight the legend of your hero, C.M. Punk, dies right here right now.” The crowd chanted for Punk. Rollins said to do the honors would be the greatest female wrestler in history, the Intercontinental champion, and his sexy, brilliant, incredible, Irish wife. He introduced Becky Lynch. Lynch came out from the stage. When Lynch got in the ring the crowd exploded with “A.J. Lee” chants. Lynch was upset that they would chant someone’s else name while she was in the ring. Lynch reminded everyone again that Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune said she is the greatest female wrestler of all time. Lynch said the Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Bulls suck. She told a Bulls player in the crowd that he sucks. She said that C.M. Punk sucks. Cue C.M. Punk’s music.

The crowd sang Punk’s music and he came out on stage after a few moments. He’d changed out of his Cubs jersey and put on one of his t-shirts. Punk went to the ring. Despite the fact that Punk was in the ring alone with Lynch, Rollins was laughing from up in the crowd. Just like he said on RAW, Punk said this wasn’t about Lynch, it was about her coward of a husband. Lynch asked Punk how his face and pride felt. The crowd chanted for A.J. Lee again. Lynch told them to shut up, but Punk shut her down and said, “let them chant for A.J Lee”. Punk said that Lynch should have stuck her nose in his business. Punk said he could snap his fingers in Chicago and one of his sisters would jump the guardrail and beat her ass. He said he could call Bailey and have her beat Lynch’s ass. Punk said he could call Rhea Ripley. Lynch started slapping Punk again and taunting him. Rollins cackled and danced like an idiot. Punk left the ring.

Lynch called Punk and embarrassment to the city of Chicago and that’s “saying a lot.” Punk said he’d never put his hands on a lady, but thankfully he had someone who would. A.J. Lee’s music played and the crowd erupted. A.J. Lee came out on stage and Lynch and Rollins were stunned. Punk looked proud as can be as Lee skipped to ringside. Lee skipped all the way around the ring and smiled at her husband. She stared up at Lynch who looked like she’d seen a ghost. Lee got in the ring and the crowd chanted “Holy Sh*t.” Lynch charged at Lee, but Lee speared her and started pummeling her. Lynch tried to escape but Lee dragged her back in the ring and unloaded on her some more. Lee licked her hand and smacked Lynch in the face. Lynch retreated to ringside. Rollins came down to ringside too but stayed on the other side of the barricade. Punk got in the ring as Rollins and Lynch ran away to the top of the stage. Lee jumped into Punk’s arms and gave him a hug and kiss as they went off the air.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: They teased it all week and pulled off Lee’s comeback extremely well. She was presented and received like a huge star in her home city. Bring on the feud of the WWE power couples.)