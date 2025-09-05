FREE PODCAST 9/5 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Mitchell talk New York Times coverage of WWE response to death of Lance Cade, history of WWE addressing wrestler working conditions, WM27, Billy Gunn (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Aug. 26, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell. They discussed the WWE comments in the New York Times reacting to Chris Nowinski’s comments on WWE’s initial response to Lance Cade’s death. They discussed the history of WWE’s addressing of the working conditions and drug use of wrestlers, which WWE statements did and didn’t stand up to truth, the timing of the steps WWE had taken and what motivated those steps, and much more on this topics, plus WrestleMania 27 talk, Smackdown on SyFy roster moves, Billy Gunn’s failure to become top tier, and more.

