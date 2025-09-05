FREE PODCAST 9/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club (AD-FREE): Dehnel & Kanner break down HBO Max PPV announcement and debut concerns, more + Acknowledging WWE with Machado & Meyers (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today’s free Dailycast is a double-header. First up is the All Elite Conversation Club, with PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner covering these topics:

(00:00) Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight announced for spring 2026

(05:10) AEW pay-per-views finally arrive on HBO Max for $39.99 with technical debut concerns

(11:31) All Out moved to 3pm Eastern to avoid WWE Wrestlepalooza head-to-head collision

(17:55) Weak All Out card shaping up with no clear main event

(20:09) Kenny Omega disputes “time off” reports

(25:38) Babyface roster crisis with Ospreay, Swerve, and potentially Omega unavailable

(31:36) Gabe Kidd vs Darby Allin setup could bring back Eddie Kingston storyline

(34:47) Record-low AEW Dynamite ratings hit 472,000 viewers in regular time slot

(38:05) 2300 Arena residency fatigue shows in crowd energy and viewership decline

(41:10) Gabe Kidd establishment and Hook’s terrible jazz music

(46:13) Brody King and Bandido partnership continues to impress Philadelphia crowds

(48:56) Women’s division booking struggles with rushed Riho return for Mercedes match

(53:35) Collision preview features Moxley vs Garcia and Briscoe vs Takeshita

(57:49) Zach’s email suggests women’s Blood and Guts match as All Out main event and football wrestling trivia

Next is Acknowledging WWE, with Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledging the following:

It’s obvious that AJ Lee is coming back, right?

Clash in Paris review – PLE or glorified Raw/SD episode?

Seth vs. Jey vs. Knight vs. Punk vs. the anticipation of interference

Great time to bring back the mixed match challenge

LA Knight and how he’s made the most with his opportunity

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed – exactly what the match needed to be

Vidya games!

Wyatts vs. Profits – Are the Profits heading to splitsville?

Nikki vs. Becky

Sheamus vs. Rusev and how the WWE is still after “moments”

Cena vs. Logan Paul and how Logan continues to impress

Will Sami forgoing the “big” titles for the US Championship hurt him?

The Iyo, Rhea, Asuka love triangle

…and more

