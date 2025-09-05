FREE PODCAST 9/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club (AD-FREE): Dehnel & Kanner break down HBO Max PPV announcement and debut concerns, more + Acknowledging WWE with Machado & Meyers (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today’s free Dailycast is a double-header. First up is the All Elite Conversation Club, with PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner covering these topics:
- (00:00) Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight announced for spring 2026
- (05:10) AEW pay-per-views finally arrive on HBO Max for $39.99 with technical debut concerns
- (11:31) All Out moved to 3pm Eastern to avoid WWE Wrestlepalooza head-to-head collision
- (17:55) Weak All Out card shaping up with no clear main event
- (20:09) Kenny Omega disputes “time off” reports
- (25:38) Babyface roster crisis with Ospreay, Swerve, and potentially Omega unavailable
- (31:36) Gabe Kidd vs Darby Allin setup could bring back Eddie Kingston storyline
- (34:47) Record-low AEW Dynamite ratings hit 472,000 viewers in regular time slot
- (38:05) 2300 Arena residency fatigue shows in crowd energy and viewership decline
- (41:10) Gabe Kidd establishment and Hook’s terrible jazz music
- (46:13) Brody King and Bandido partnership continues to impress Philadelphia crowds
- (48:56) Women’s division booking struggles with rushed Riho return for Mercedes match
- (53:35) Collision preview features Moxley vs Garcia and Briscoe vs Takeshita
- (57:49) Zach’s email suggests women’s Blood and Guts match as All Out main event and football wrestling trivia
Next is Acknowledging WWE, with Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledging the following:
- It’s obvious that AJ Lee is coming back, right?
- Clash in Paris review – PLE or glorified Raw/SD episode?
- Seth vs. Jey vs. Knight vs. Punk vs. the anticipation of interference
- Great time to bring back the mixed match challenge
- LA Knight and how he’s made the most with his opportunity
- Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed – exactly what the match needed to be
- Vidya games!
- Wyatts vs. Profits – Are the Profits heading to splitsville?
- Nikki vs. Becky
- Sheamus vs. Rusev and how the WWE is still after “moments”
- Cena vs. Logan Paul and how Logan continues to impress
- Will Sami forgoing the “big” titles for the US Championship hurt him?
- The Iyo, Rhea, Asuka love triangle
- …and more
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.