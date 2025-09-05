FREE PODCAST 9/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club (AD-FREE): Dehnel & Kanner break down HBO Max PPV announcement and debut concerns, more + Acknowledging WWE with Machado & Meyers (151 min.)

News Ticker

September 5, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Today’s free Dailycast is a double-header. First up is the All Elite Conversation Club, with PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner covering these topics:

  • (00:00) Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight announced for spring 2026
  • (05:10) AEW pay-per-views finally arrive on HBO Max for $39.99 with technical debut concerns
  • (11:31) All Out moved to 3pm Eastern to avoid WWE Wrestlepalooza head-to-head collision
  • (17:55) Weak All Out card shaping up with no clear main event
  • (20:09) Kenny Omega disputes “time off” reports
  • (25:38) Babyface roster crisis with Ospreay, Swerve, and potentially Omega unavailable
  • (31:36) Gabe Kidd vs Darby Allin setup could bring back Eddie Kingston storyline
  • (34:47) Record-low AEW Dynamite ratings hit 472,000 viewers in regular time slot
  • (38:05) 2300 Arena residency fatigue shows in crowd energy and viewership decline
  • (41:10) Gabe Kidd establishment and Hook’s terrible jazz music
  • (46:13) Brody King and Bandido partnership continues to impress Philadelphia crowds
  • (48:56) Women’s division booking struggles with rushed Riho return for Mercedes match
  • (53:35) Collision preview features Moxley vs Garcia and Briscoe vs Takeshita
  • (57:49) Zach’s email suggests women’s Blood and Guts match as All Out main event and football wrestling trivia

Next is Acknowledging WWE, with Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledging the following:

  • It’s obvious that AJ Lee is coming back, right?
  • Clash in Paris review – PLE or glorified Raw/SD episode?
  • Seth vs. Jey vs. Knight vs. Punk vs. the anticipation of interference
  • Great time to bring back the mixed match challenge
  • LA Knight and how he’s made the most with his opportunity
  • Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed – exactly what the match needed to be
  • Vidya games!
  • Wyatts vs. Profits – Are the Profits heading to splitsville?
  • Nikki vs. Becky
  • Sheamus vs. Rusev and how the WWE is still after “moments”
  • Cena vs. Logan Paul and how Logan continues to impress
  • Will Sami forgoing the “big” titles for the US Championship hurt him?
  • The Iyo, Rhea, Asuka love triangle
  • …and more

