FREE PODCAST 9/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Parks & Machado: John Cena’s final Smackdown, Zayn’s U.S. Title Challenge, AJ Lee’s return, more (104 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown including in-depth analysis of the two big bookend segments on the show: Why was the crowd booing Sami Zayn? Did Cena’s match with Zayn live up to the quality of the last two matches Cena has had? Is A.J. Lee back for the long-term or just for this feud? Did knowing Lee was returning spoil the excitement of the moment? They also talk about other segments on the show including Damien Priest vs. Aleister Black and Giulia vs. Michin. A live correspondent calls in to give a first-hand account of the show. Greg and Javier also take questions from and address topics brought up by viewers in the YouTube chat room.

