VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #877 (September 3, 2005): Jericho details his reasons for leaving WWE, Molly Holly Torch Talk on frustrations with WWE dress code, Caldwell on Cena’s struggles

SUMMARY of #877 cover-dated September 3, 2005: The cover story details Chris Jericho’s explanation for leaving pro wrestling for now. Wade Keller’s “End Notes” analyzes his decision… Part three of the Torch Talk with Nora Greenwald discusses her pay in WWE and her view on wrestlers comparing salaries… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column looks at J.J. Dillon’s remarkable autobiography… Pat McNeill reviews William Regal’s autobiography… James Caldwell writes about why John Cena is not clicking with the male demographic… Jason Powell asserts that TNA is peaking at the right time as its debut on Spike TV approaches… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, Top Five Stories of the Week, The Raw Big Story, The Smackdown Big Story, The OVW Big Story, The TNA Impact Big Story, and more…

