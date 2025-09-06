FREE PODCAST 9/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #349 (8-19-95) including ECW talent raided by WCW, WWF tries to counter WCW’s moves, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #349 of the PWTorch including WCW and NJPW working to get Malenko, Benoit, Guerrero, and more from ECW, WWF tries various things to counter WCW’s momentum including turning Bulldog heel, if Luger may play a role, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
