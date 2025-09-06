FREE PODCAST 9/6 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: All Out fallout, former Rusev debuts, Omega and Page react, Dustin-Brodie, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-9-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to analyze AEW Dynamite with the All Out fallout, former Rusev debuts as Miro, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page react separately to All Out title loss, Dustin Rhodes challenges Brodie Lee, and more.

