News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/6 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: All Out fallout, former Rusev debuts, Omega and Page react, Dustin-Brodie, more (125 min.)

September 6, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-9-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to analyze AEW Dynamite with the All Out fallout, former Rusev debuts as Miro, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page react separately to All Out title loss, Dustin Rhodes challenges Brodie Lee, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025