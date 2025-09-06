Mr. Anderson wrestles first match in TNA in nearly a decade in his home base of Minneapolis, with emotional big surprise

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mr. Anderson (known in WWE as Mr. Kennedy, full name Ken Anderson) wrestled his first match in TNA in nearly ten years last night in Minneapolis, Minn. In the final match of the night, he teamed with Steve Cutler against Frankie Kazarian & Jake Something. He and Cutler got the win, of course, in a crowd-pleasing finale of the two nights of TNA Impact TV tapings in the Minneapolis Armory.

Earlier, Anderson came to the ring and discussed how he’s training wrestlers now at his camp and invited people in the audience to check it out if they’re interested. He said even though he’s from Green Bay, Wisc. originally, he’s lived in Minnesota for decades and he considers it home, which helped stave off the local Vikings fans from booing the one-time Packer fan. (The Vikings were the target of several heel promos over the two nights).

It was revealed that not only was his wife there, but so were his kids, and they weren’t told their dad was going to actually wrestle. They thought he was just there to visit. So it was an emotional surprise for them to actually see him wrestle in the main event.

He did his usual signature routine with the microphone and introducing himself with fanfare and repeating his name and leading the audience into doing it also. Since they couldn’t get a mic to hanging from the ceiling of this historic venue (which was home to the Minneapolis Lakers, not Los Angeles Lakers, in the 1950s and 1960s and also was the site of many AWA pro wrestling shows dating back to the 1960s), Cutler stood on a chair behind him and lowered the mic for him to reach up and grab.

WrestleTix reports there were, 1,071 tickets distributed for the show, with a packed floor and many standing around the perimeter.