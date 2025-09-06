AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (9/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at 2300 Arena

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 916 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa & Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron vs. Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Julia Hart & Skye Blue) & Megan Bayne – All Star 8-Woman Tag match

Mark Briscoe vs. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Adam Priest & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington

Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis to speak

