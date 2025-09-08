WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/5): Keller’s report on return of AJ Lee alongside CM Punk to counter Becky Lynch, Sami vs. Cena with a Lesnar run-in, Priest vs. Aleister Black, Giulia vs. Michin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

SEPTEMBER 5, 2025

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS AT ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 16,578 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 16,578. The arena has a capacity of approximately 18,500 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Downtown Chicago. He said it was living up to it’s reputation as The Windy City. They showed the arrivals of wrestlers including Damien Priest, Aleister Black, Michin, Giulia, and C.M. Punk. Punk got a huge pop from the hometown crowd when they showed him get out of an SUV in the parking lot. They cut to a crowd as Cole touted a crowd of 16,678. Cole said he’s “back home on Smackdown” for the next couple months alongside Corey Graves. (Joe Tessitore is calling college football games on weekends.) Graves said he had a feeling people will be talking about this episode of Smackdown for a long time to come.

-A video package aired of highlights from Clash in Paris.

-John Cena made his entrance five minutes into the show. He looked out at the fans and smiled. Fans chanted, “Thank you, Cena” He said he they have no idea what that means to him coming from Chicago. He said he remembered when the farewell tour started, his peers told him to enjoy it, be present, and have fun. He said he was coming off a lot of bad years and had to get his mojo back. He said he put in hard work and left his heart and soul in the ring every night on the tour. He said he came to the ring “in front of you tonight with absolutely nothing planned because tonight I wanted to have fun.” Fans cheered.

He said he’s had to overcome road blocks, hurdles, and pivots and they’ve been with him every step of the way. He said he just wanted to take it in. Fans chanted “Cena!” He said that’s not a familiar sound to him in the building. He pointed at a couple fans and said they were the ones who weren’t cheering him over the years. He said that’s what makes the building and city and the fans of Chicago special. He said they aren’t afraid to use their voice and cheer for the ones they love even if they’re not there. “Hell, you bring people to the WWE, and you know what I’m talking about.”

“Boy, are we in for one exciting night tonight,” he said. “This is my last time in the city of Chicago.” Fans booed. He said it’s his last time ever appearing on Smackdown. He said he views it as an incredible moment. He said 23 years ago they allowed him to walk to the ring “in my skimpy little tights” to slap Kurt Angle and begin the ride they’ve been on for over two decades. He talked about facing Triple H in that building, having U.S. Title Open matches, and he finished in second place in a world title match and the belt “ended up in C.M. Punk’s refrigerator.” Cena said there’s a debate over which crowd is the best. He said in his mind, there’s is no argument. He said the fans allowed him to start there and he’s thankful they kept him honest, made sure he gave it his all, and let him explain failure and humility. Fans chanted, “Thank you, Cena!” He said now they’re letting him experience joy.

He said he didn’t have anything else to say, but he thanked them for a beautiful ride. As he said good night, Sami Zayn’s music played. When Sami arrived, fans booed. (He didn’t do anything wrong.) He said he wasn’t there to interrupt. Cena said it’s happy hour in Chicago “and I am here for the boos, thank you very much.” Sami said it would feel wrong to come out there and not look him in the eyes on his last Smackdown and thank him “for everything you’ve done for us.” Fans cheered. He said he wanted to thank him specifically for everything he did for him. He said he knows he’s having his own full circle now. He said he is having his own full circle moment since he debuted against Cena in a U.S. Title match. He said he’s now standing in the ring as U.S. Champion. More boos.

Sami said he thought about the John Cena U.S. Title Open Challenge and what it did for so many young wrestlers. He said he wanted to do that. He said he’d like to carry on the tradition and do a Sami Zayn U.S. Title Open Challenge with his permission. Cena said it’s a great idea and he appreciated it. Sami told Cena not to leave the ring yet, though. He said ten years ago, he barely had one foot in the door when he gave him the opportunity. He said Cena has one foot out the door, so if tonight is his last Smackdown, which means this could be the last chance he has a chance to share the ring with him. He said he wanted to give him a shot at the U.S. Title. Fans cheered. Sami said he’s not saying they do it in a month or next week, but rather “right now!” Fans went from oddly booing to cheering again. He told Cena, “If you want some, come get some!” Cena said, “What the hell, you’re on.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I liked this segment overall. Cena presented himself as having “nothing planned” to get across the idea he just wanted to be in Chicago one more time and on Smackdown one last time, plus it set up the freedom for the impromptu U.S. Title match against Sami. The booing of Sami was kinda lame of the fans in Chicago. I really liked the tie-in of Cena giving Sami his first main roster spotlight match, so Sami wanted to go full circle and return the favor with the same belt on the line. Cena stayed away from meta-stuff that undercuts the entire foundation and structure of the presentation of the product, so a big improvement over recent promos since he turned back babyface.) [c]

(1) SAMI ZAYN vs. JOHN CENA – U.S. Title match

The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Cole said on May 4, 2025, Cena defended his U.S. Title against Sami Zayn in his main roster debut. He said Sami is paying it back on Cena’s last Smackdown appearance ever. Graves said Sami has accomplished a lot since then and isn’t the same wide-eyed newcomer to WWE. Cena took Sami down with an armdrag and then applied an armbar. A graphic hyped Punk appearing later. Cole said Cena beat Big Show at WrestleMania 20 in 2004 to win the U.S. Title, his first title. Graves said Sami is no longer the perennial underdog, and what better way to prove it than beating “the greatest of all time.” Graves said as Cena’s age, he might not have recovered all that much from his match against Logan Paul last weekend. They cut to a double-box break with both down at 5;00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Cena countered Sami into an Attitude Adjustment for a near fall. Cena powerbombed Sami a minute later and scored a two count. Both were down and slow to get up. Cena avoided a Helluva kick and landed a back suplex for a two count. Graves said it appeared to be a version of an Angle Slam. They cut to another double-box break at 12:00. [c/b]

During the break, Cena applied an anklelock and then applied a front facelock. Sami escaed and delivered an Attitude Adjustment for a two count. Both were down and slow to get up again. Sami clutched one of his ankles. Sami set up a Helluva Kick. Cena landed an Attitude Adjustment for a two count. Both were down again.

Finally back from an action-packed break, Sami landed an exploder suplex and then a Helluva Kick for a near fall. Fans cheered and then chanted “Let’s Go, Cena!” Sami climbed to the top rope, but Cena popped up. Sami leaped over Cena, but Cena then gave him a lift-and-drop GTS for a near fall. Graves asked if doubt was creeping into his mind. Cole said his mantra is “never give up.” Cena stood and signaled for a spear Roman Reigns style. He landed it and scored a two count. Cole said Cena has had epic battles with “the former Big Dog over the years.” Fans, catching on to what was happening, chanted “RKO!” Cena went for an RKO, but Sami blocked it. Cena fired back with a lariat. Cena hoisted Sami onto his shoulders on the second rope. Sami elbowed Cena in the chin several times. Cena then landed a top rope Attitude Adjustment. Both were down again and slow to get up. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!”

Brock Lesnar’s music then played and he walked out. He yanked the ref out of the ring at 21:00, presumably the end of the match.

WINNER: No contest in 21:00.

-Lesnar gave Sami an F5. He walked over to Cena and gave him an F5 also. He smiled and then gave Cena another F5. “Of all nights, ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar, one of John Cena’s most fierce rivals.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I wonder if they didn’t have a Lesnar card to play to cause a no contest if they would have done this match and if they would have booked Sami to get a win somehow? Instead, it’s one of those matches where, when the finish seems tough to predict, the default guess should be a double-DQ, no contest, or lame DQ of some kind as an escape hatch. Done infrequently, it’s okay, and when it’s done with a purpose – building a PLE match with a returning big star – then it’s acceptable. Again, though, in small doses overall no matter the justification otherwise. The match itself was really good. Cena is stepping up lately, getting his legs and timing back. He can be proud of this chapter of his retirement year. Sami is ever the reliable pro.) [c]

-Back from the break, Cole said Lesnar ruined Cena’s last night in Chicago and last appearance on Smackdown.

(Keller’s Analysis: I get you don’t want fans thinking about how they got screwed out of a finish to a long, competitive match. I really get that rationale not to draw attention to it. However, I also disagree with it. I think, on balance, the heat on Lesnar should be not just that he attacked Cena and Sami, but that he cost fans a chance to see a winner in a title match. Instead of running from the escape hatch no contest finish, embrace it as a point of frustration. In other words, own the booking instead of running from it. Make Lesnar screwing up a title match that he could have interfered in after the conclusion an additional reason to be upset with him. Plus, it just should be natural for announcers to feel disappointed we didn’t get to see a winner and express that.)

-They went to Lesnar coming through the curtain and entering the Gorilla position saying, “Hey John, I’ll see you at WrestlePalooza, bitch.”

-Cole said the match is official for Sept. 20 on ESPN in the U.S.

-They showed Nick Aldis backstage looking stressed. Carmelo Hayes walked up to him and said he wanted to talk. Aldis said, “No disrespect, but it’s not a good time.” Miz joined in and said they want a shot at the tag titles. Aldis said he’d take under consideration and then swiftly left. Carmelo told Miz he wanted to speak for himself. Miz said he got them what they wanted. Carmelo said he didn’t want a tag title match.

(Keller’s Analysis: Carmelo keeps hanging with Miz, but it’s clear he wants to steer himself toward single competition and Miz keeps manipulating them into staying a team and going after tag titles. Carmelo remains loyal to a fault, but not in a way where he seems like a complete sap… yet. But it’s getting close.)

-They cut to Becky Lynch getting out of a limo.

-A vignette aired with Aleister Black saying he returned to Smackdown hoping things had changed, but he found out the well was still poisoned. He told Damien Priest he’ll he standing across from years of hate that built up in him about the industry. “I need to purify the well,” he said. “If that path leads to my own ruin, then, well, so be it. I can be the king that falls on his own sword.” He said he follows the rules until he doesn’t.

(Keller’s Analysis: A better-than-average word salad from Black with the mysterious vibe that’s embedded into his character. It’s still so strange how both Black and Rusev were largely confined to pre-taped vignettes in AEW and both are alluding to frustrations in their time away from WWE.)

-Priest’s ring entrance took place. Black attacked him from behind in the aisle. Priest fought back and threw Black into the ringside barricade. Black shoved Priest into the ringpost and then threw him into the crowd. Graves said the match might never get started. Priest sat cross-legged mid-ring. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Back from the break, Priest was on the stage looking dazed. He pushed past officials to return to the ring. Black immediately kicked him. Graves said it was a dumb decision by Priest to return. Priest yanked Black to the floor. Priest, though, collapsed and then Black kicked him in the head. He threw Priest into the ring. The ref backed Black away and checked on Priest. Priest was still looking dazed and out of it. He nodded that he would fight. The ref called for the bell.

(2) DAMIEN PRIEST vs. ALEISTER BLACK

The bell rang 2 minutes into the hour. Priest took a wild swing at Black. Black easily side-stepped it and then Priest fell. Black took control. He landed a meteora for a two count at at 1:30 and they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Priest had taken control. He set up a Razor’s Edge, but Black slepped out. He landed an elbow and a kick to Priest’s head for a two count. Priest made a comeback with a flying clothesline. Priest pounded the mat and landed a series of kicks and then a dive in the corner. Black landed a big boot, but Priest took Black down right afterward. Priest walked the top rope while heheld Black’s arm and then leaped onto him with a crossbody. Black rolled to ringside.

Priest gave Black a flatliner on the ring apron. He then cleared the announce desk. Priest gave Black a Razor’s Edge on the table. Then he threw Black into the ring. He lowered his straps and smiled as Black begged off into a corner. Priest tried to chokeslam Priest, but Black held onto the ref to block it. Then he shoved the ref into Priest and landed a Black Mass for the win.

WINNER: Black in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Priest showed a will to fight through obvious disorientation due to the pre-match attack. That attack pretty much gave away Black would ultimately win, but it put heat on Black for his unsportsmanlike conduct attacking Priest before the bell. I’m not sure the ref made a “great call” trusting glassy-eyed, stumbling Priest to assure him he was okay to wrestle. The match itself was solid, but never really hit a high gear since Priest was always trying to battle through the effects of the pre-match attack.) [c]

-A vignette aired on Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre with soundbites from both. Drew said Orton isn’t willing to pull the trigger when it counts, whereas he is. Orton said he can read people and Drew has no idea what’s coming for him. Drew said the future is being written and Orton won’t be part of it. He said WWE needs a real man like him. Orton said he’ll knock reality into him.

-Graves said next week on Smackdown, Drew and Orton battle one-on-one. Also, Lesnar is officially announced for the show, plus Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill.

(Keller’s Analysis: Lesnar attacked two wrestlers, unprovoked, and ruined a title match, and all WWE has to say about it is that he’s rewarded with a segment on TV next week? How about stressing that he will be facing a possible fine and suspension? Then just have the announcers say later that Cena pleaded with Nick Aldis to let him get revenge in the ring. It’s how this situation was always handled in the territory days. It dampens the entire purpose of the heel attack if the promotion doesn’t seem all that bothered by it afterward and it’s just on to promoting a PLE match with him in it.)

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Tiffany Stratton backstage. She told Tiffany that Jade claims she would’ve won if her foot wasn’t on the bottom rope. Tiffany said Jade says a lot of things, but the talk ends next week when the bell rings. She said her boot will be stuck right up her “let’s just say, eye of the storm.” Kelley wished her luck next week.

(Keller’s Analysis: Their bickering overall hasn’t been flattering for either, but this was a better version. Stratton’s tone in her voice was better here, so maybe they’re working on that with her. Jade was snappy in a good way, although the cliche wording is a bit much and feels scripted.)

-In a locker room, Nia Jax walked up to Jade who was talking at a monitor. She said she doesn’t deserve to be no. 1 contender since she already lost to Tiffany. Jade said when she gets her title”from that blow-up Barbie,” she’ll get her title match. She told her to get out of her way until then or else she’ll “catch these hands.”

(Keller’s Analysis: This just planted seeds for Jax to be involved in this situation.)

-Giulia made her ring entrance. [c]

-Aldis said he didn’t know Becky Lynch was going to be there tonight. He warned her not to cause issues later when Punk comes out. She said she never causes issues.

-They showed Coby White, a member of the Chicago Bulls.

(3) GIULIA (w/Kiana James) vs. MICHIN – U.S. Title match

The graphic noted she has been champion for 69 days and this would be only her second title defense. (Not sure I’d draw attention to that unless there’s a larger story they’re trying to tell built around that stat.) Michin’s entrance aired. They replayed Michin beating James in record time last week. Graves said she has friends in high places and didn’t want to say anything about it. The bell rang 30 minutes into the hour. James stood on the ring apron at hte start and yelled at the wrestlers. The ref admonished her. Michin kicked Giulia to ringside. She then threw her back into the ring, then yelled at James. Back in hte ring, she stayed on the attack. Giula took over and delivered a neckbreaker to Michin off the ring apron to the floor. They cut to a break at 1:00. [c]

Back from the break, they were exchanging strikes mid-ring. They kicked each other at the same time and both went down. Michin landed a cannonball in the corner and scored a two count. Giulia came back with a sitout driver for a near fall seconds later. Michin came back with a sitout powerbomb for a two count. James stood on the ring apron again and yelled at Michin. Michin yanked Giulia into the ropes, knocking James off balance. Michin then drove James’s head into the mat. Giula caught the preoccupied Michin with a running knee for the win.

James raised Giulia’s arm but looked irked. She then turned and whacked Michin with her purse.

WINNER: Giulia in 8:00 to retain the U.S. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid work here, but a short match. It was mostly there to put heat on Kiana for interfering and further establish Giulia as a heel despite her talent.)

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside who commented on clips of last week’s Alexa Bliss win over Chelsea Green after Charlotte was knocked out of a planned tag team match. Then Alba Fyre went after Green, but Charlotte made the save.

-Charlotte was crying backstage and saying, “Does nothing good ever happen to me in this city.” Alexa walked in, dressed as a doctor, and checked her heart. Charlotte said, “I have one, it’s there.” Alexa told her take the time to relax and let the power of friendship heal her pain. She then left. Charlotte looked at the Lilly doll and said, “So I’m not cleared? Seriously?”

(Keller’s Analysis: What was Charlotte going for in those opening seconds? It seemed like she was mocking someone else complaining about bad things happening, but apparently it was just her purposeful choice of tone? The banter is still, all in all, serving its purpose even if the acting is rough and the exchanges feel too clever to be impromptu.)

-Seth Rollins’s music played and he came out of a door at the top of the lower bowl. He absorbed the singing of the fans. Cole said with Seth, Becky, and Punk there, brace yourself. [c]

-Cole plugged WrestleMania next year.

-Seth’s music continued to play and he was standing in the same place. He said they are all witnesses to history “because the legend of your hero, C.M. Punk, dies here and now.” A loud “C.M. Punk!” broke out. He said to the do the honors, he introduced Becky. Fans booed. Becky’s entrance theme played and she walked out onto the stage. Fans loudly chanted, “A.J. Lee! A.J. Lee!” Becky said, “How dare you?” Fans booed. “How dare you chant someone else’s name when I’m standing in this ring. I am the greatest female wrestler of all-time.” She said it’s not just her, other people say it, including Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He said they are “classic Chicago.” She said she wouldn’t expect them to know what greatness looks like. She listed the local sports teams one at a time and said they all suck. She yelled at Coby White at ringside and said he sucks so bad, they’re trading his ass. Punk’s music interrupted.

He made his entrance as they showed Seth yawning. Fans loudly chanted “C.M. Punk!” when his music stopped. Punk said this isn’t about Becky it’s about “your coward of a husband.” He said he was hiding in a box. Becky asked if he was embarrassed. Punk said he has nothing to embarrassed for unlike his coward of a husband who has gone from hiding behind Paul Heyman “and his goons” to hiding behind his wife. Becky asked how his pride is feeling. Another “A.J. Lee!” chant broke out. Becky told them to shut up. Punk said, “No, you will let them chant the name A.J. Lee.” He said if it bothers her so much, she shouldn’t have stuck her nose in his business.

Punk said they’re in Chicago and he’s got support. He said he could snap his fingers and one of his sisters would attack her. He said he could call Bayley and she’d come out beat her ass. Becky mockingly asked if he has any more friends. Punk said he could call Rhea Ripley. She began slapping Punk again. She rubbed her forehead into his chest and taunted him. “You’re pathetic,” she said. “You’ve got nobody.” She told him to go run away from his hometown. She said he’s an embarrassment to his hometown of Chicago “and that’s saying a lot.” Punk said he backed her into a corner. He said he won’t put his hands on a lady, “but fortunately, I’ve got somebody who will.”

Lee’s music played and she skipped out and absorbed the cheers of the crowd. Becky looked shaken. Seth looked shocked and concerned. She skipped to the ring and around the ring and then smiled at Punk. Becky looked nearly ready to cry as Lee made her way into the ring. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Becky charged at her, but Lee tackled her. Cole said Punk’s wife is there. Lee grabbed Becky and yanked her to the mat. Cole said she was gone for nearly a decade and nearly 3,800 days. Punk said she’s going crazy in the ring. Cole said crazy is her superpower. He said she is “the original chick buster”

Lee licked her hand and slapped Becky out of the ring. Fans chanted “A.J. Lee!” Becky tried to recover at ringside. Punk walked past her and into the ring. Seth then tumbled to ringside. Lee leaped into punk arms and they hugged and kissed. Seth wrapped his arm around Becky on the stage and yelled at the ring. Cole said “the woman who made crazy cool is back.”

(Keller’s Analysis: A.J. Lee is mega-over. She looked great and carried herself like an alpha. Her prior Tweets about the Women’s Revolution showed she is willing to be an alpha standing up for a cause she believes in. It comes through even in an angle. She was a great foil to Becky Lynch, who has a ton of intense heel heat, especially in Chicago opposite of Punk. It was fun seeing Punk and Lee interact on camera. That connection and chemistry has been kept out of the public eye. It’s kinda crazy Seth and Punk are still feuding, but if they had their eye on this moment for a while, it explain it. I know it’s Chicago, but Punk has rebounded well from the Cena feud and doesn’t seem to damaged. I thought he would have a tough time coming back from Cena ruthlessly dressing him down like he did, and Punk seemed a bit stunned from it all for a couple weeks there, but he’s got his confidence and footing again, which Chicago and the return of Lee just amplified even more.)