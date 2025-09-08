30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (8/21/1995): Bulldog turns heel for first time, McMahon plugs his appearance on America Online, Lawler draws pimple on 1-2-3 Kid’s face

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

AUGUST 21, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #350 )

(1) Mabel (w/Mo) won a squash. Mabel called for Diesel to come out for a “warm-up” match. He then bragged about being king. McMahon announced the winner of the ladder match would face Sid on Sept. 11…

-Another segment aired with Dean Douglas. Douglas began to open up his interview style, returning to some of his ECW interview tendencies, including his laugh. Douglas predicted Mabel will be new WWF Champion at SummerSlam…

McMahon plugged his appearance on America On-Line following Raw…

(2) 1-2-3 Kid beat Brooklyn Brawler. During the match McMahon talked about SummerSlam not being a “rip-off” like the boxing fight and how the WWF guarantees almost three hours of entertainment. Lawler then took a shot at the price of the Tyson event. After the match, Lawler drew pimples on a still shot of Kid’s face. McMahon then simulated wiping them off with a Stridex pad…

(3) Undertaker defeated Tatanka with a tombstone…

Todd Pettengill hosted a SummerSlam Insider report…

(4) Jean Pierre LaFitte won a squash…

-McMahon interviewed Diesel. Diesel talked about Shawn Michaels being there for him when Mabel attacked him during his match against Mo. Diesel said he might be able to jackknife Mabel, but no matter what the WWF would still be “running on Diesel” after SummerSlam. British Bulldog then asked Diesel to be his partner in an impromptu match against M.O.M. After a commercial, M.O.M. came to the ring. After another commercial, the match began.

(5) Diesel & British Bulldog vs. Men on a Mission. Bulldog clotheslined Diesel from behind turning heel for the first time in his career…

-Lawler interviewed Mabel (who had the WWF belt over his shoulder), Mo, Bulldog, and Cornette. Cornette said the surprises for Diesel will keep coming. Bulldog said he wouldn’t explain himself yet…

FINAL THOUGHTS: Very good show.