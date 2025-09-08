30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (9/11/1995): The first episode of Raw that faced competition from WCW Nitro with Michaels vs. Sid, Razor vs. Bulldog, plus Yankem, Dean Douglas, Gunns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 11, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #353 )

-The program opened with a preview of the two main event matches and a review of the history behind them. McMahon said they were throwing out the first pitch of the new fall season and today’s show was so good Cal Ripkin would call in sick to see it…

-The new show-open aired with the helicopter flying in front of the moon and footage from the roof of Titan Towers…

-Vince McMahon & Jerry Lawler opened the program…

(1) British Bulldog beat Razor Ramon via DQ. As Razor Ramon made his way to ringside, they replayed the Ramon-Dean Douglas angle from SummerSlam. Lawler hyped Ramon’s feud with Douglas and later talked about Bulldog constantly being passed over for title shots. The commentary went dead for a minute in another of what is becoming a new tradition of technical glitches for the WWF. (Either that or they had second thoughts at the last moment over something they said and muted commentary briefly.) At 4:00, with Bulldog on offense, they broke to a commercial. As they returned, Ramon kicked out of a pin attempt after several bodyslams. At 7:30 Ramon began his comeback catching Bulldog coming off the ropes. Ramon scored a near fall. At about 9:00 Dean Douglas interfered and hit Ramon from behind. 1-2-3 Kid ran to the ring to make the save. Kid dove off the top rope and meant to hit Douglas, but Douglas moved and Kid landed on Ramon. Kid then tried to save Ramon from Bulldog’s attack, just like Ramon helped Kid against Douglas on Superstars. The referee DQ’d Ramon for Kid’s interference. As they went to a commercial, Bulldog was beating on Kid…

-McMahon then interviewed Ramon. Lawler from the broadcast booth pleaded with McMahon to blame Kid for costing Ramon the match. Kid questioned McMahon about blaming him for Ramon’s DQ loss. Kid said to Ramon, “You always treat me like a little kid. You’re my best friend, but nobody took me seriously when I beat you the first time. Do I need to beat you again. Next week I’ll beat you again, Razor.” Ramon agreed to wrestle Kid next week…

-They announced Men on a Mission vs. Owen Hart & Yokozuna for next week’s Raw…

(2) The Smoking Gunns beat Rad Radford & Brooklyn Brawler… Another GoldDust segment aired talking about Undertaker. Vince McMahon responded, “Too Wong Foo, eat your heart out”…

-Highlights aired of the Isaac Yankem & Lawler attack on Bret Hart at SummerSlam…

(3) Isaac Yankem won a squash. McMahon asked Lawler why he wasn’t suspended for his attack and Lawler said it was because Bret Hart insulted his mother…

-Tod Pettengill hosted an In Your House update. Pettengill talked about Owen & Yokozuna perhaps DQ’ing themselves on purpose and that Gorilla Monsoon has declared if someone get’s DQ’d they will lose their title…

(4) Shawn Michaels beat Sid (w/Ted DiBiase) to retain the IC Title. During ring introductions, Barry Didinsky plugged Shawn Michaels merchandise. In a short soundbite with Michaels in the locker room, he walked past a ladder and flinched. Nice touch. Michaels went on offense early, although Sid eventually dropped Michaels face-first on the ring apron. McMahon and Lawler heavily plugged the IYH main event. Michaels was almost counted out after DiBiase stomped him at ringside. Sid clotheslined Michaels and applied a bearhug. Sid chokeslammed Michaels, but Michaels made a comeback and scored the pinfall after two superkicks. Michaels celebrated in the ring doing a strip tease taking off one layer of tights and tugging at the final layer…

-Dok Hendrix interviewed Michaels & Diesel…

-They showed clips of next week’s Raw to close the show…