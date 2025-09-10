FREE PODCAST 9/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review HOG Philadelphia including Mason vs. DeReiss Title vs. Title, Mane Event vs. Bustah & The Brain, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review House of Glory Philadelphia, with a dream match of Amazing Red vs. Cedric Alexander, HOG Champ Charles Mason clashes with Rev Pro Champ Man Like DeReiss, Zilla Fatu tries to go Ultimate Warrior on Bully Ray, we discuss the pitfalls of title vs. title matches, Justin nearly sees the perfect move, and more. For VIP, we take a look at what could potentially be Adam Priest’s big break against FTR, why we think they mishandled it, what could be done to save it, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com