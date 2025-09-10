FREE PODCAST 9/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Reigns-Heyman, Balor-Cole, Dynamite rating, Omega-Page, Impact, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-10-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman dynamic, Finn Balor beating Adam Cole for the NXT Title, the AEW Dynamite rating, Kenny Omega and Adam Page, Impact Wrestling, WWE restricting wrestlers making money on the side playing video games, and more current events.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com