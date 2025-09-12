Early evaluation of Bronson Reed’s push in NXT, plus Swerve in action, four-way with Balor, Gargano, Ciampa, Cole – 5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (9-1-2020)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

NXT ON USA

SEPTEMBER 1, 2020, 8PM EST

ORLANDO, FLA., AT FULL SAIL LIVE

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-Recaps of last week aired, padded by hype for this week’s main event.

(1) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT & BREEZANGO (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA (Santos Escobar & Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde) – Six-Man Street Fight

Up on the perch, Joseph and Barrett promoted the night’s main matches. Beth is on commentary as well, but as with last week, she must be social distancing from them.

The faces charged and the match got going on the outside. There are no legal men and no rules, so this will be largely impossible to recap. A table was set up outside on the entrance side, a trash can and some chairs made it into the ring (although none of the competitors did) and a ladder was laying next to the ramp. The heels took the early advantage. Swerve and Mendoza hit the ring, and Swerve reversed an Irish whip to put Mendoza into a chair. The two bailed to make way for a Breeze-Wilde backstabber on the inside, and they headed outside as well. Fandango and Wilde hit the ring and Fandango twirled with the ladder to take Wilde out. Mendoza hit the ring and was taken out as well. Breezango teamed up on Mendoza in the ring and Swerve got involved as well. Swerve and Escobar paired off in the ring and Swerve hit a running kneelift. Fandango handed Breeze a fire extinguisher and he used it on all of Legado del Fantasma heading to a commercial.

Fandango was laying on a broken table upon return; they apparently did the spot just before the return. In the ring, Swerve fought off Mendoza and Escobar. He hit a flatliner on Mendoza, and then hit the apron to dump him. Escobar hit a running knee to lay out Swerve, then hit a wonderful tope and laughed at his handiwork while he lounged on the barricade. The Legado cronies mocked Breeze at the foot of the ramp and double-teamed him. Out of nowhere, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel jumped Breeze. After a tense moment with Legado, they all put boots to Breeze and Legado asked Imperium to put Breeze in the ring. They did, but Swerve and Fandango were up on a forklift and took out all five men with sentons. The ring was cleared of heels, and Breezango, from the two ramp-side turnbuckles, hit splashes on both. In the ring, Swerve hit his finisher on Escobar for the win.

WINNERS: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Breezango at 11:48.

(Wells’s Analysis: On PWT Talks NXT last week, we all seemed to agree that Escobar would finish Swerve to end that particular feud, but thankfully, we’ll get another match. Meanwhile, the tag picture remained a murky three-team affair. Fun garbage action, if you’re into street fights)

-Remember adorable “Superman” Jimmy from the Connor’s Cure commercials in 2017? He returned (in a commercial) to say he’s still fighting and doing well to promote Connor’s Cure. Beth promoted it further.

-Tegan Nox talked about her old friend, who became family, Candice LeRae. She said it meant more than anything in the business, but a lot can happen in six months. She’s not the same Candice who took her to surgery and met her nieces. Tegan said she wasn’t ready to exist in a world where she and Candice aren’t friends, but she’ll do whatever it takes to fix it.

(Wells’s Analysis: This showed us more of Tegan’s personality than any segment to date. Tegan’s been damaged by having no real character development, but much better late than never)

(2) KACY CATANZARO (w/Kayden Carter) vs. CANDICE LERAE

Candice looked unenthused, as she continues down the emo route. Quick shove and takedown by LeRae. Armdrag by Kacy. Headscissor takedown by Kacy, but she got hung up in the ropes and Candice hit a rope-assisted neckbreaker, then dropkicked Kacy from the ring. Kayden checked on Kacy as the ref counted. Candice slipped out and warned Kayden off, then tossed Kacy inside. Rollup by Kacy got two. Big elbow smash by Candice got two. In the corner, Candice hit a hip attack and rolled up Kacy for two.

Irish whip by Candice, who charged into nothing but knees. Kacy threw kicks and forearms in the corner. Miz corner clothesline by Kacy and a cover for two. Candice wrenched back Kacy’s arms and stomped her hard into the mat, then covered for three. After the match, Candice took a long look at Kayden Carter, suggesting she’s next.

WINNER: Candice LeRae at 2:59.

Candice grabbed the stick after the match. She said after seeing the Tegan segment and seeing Kacy & Kayden out here, it’s a little distracting, because it reminds her of the friendship she used to have with Tegan. She tried to hush the relentless booing crowd. She said she wanted to hash it out, so Tegan should swing by her house. Dinner’s on her.

(Wells’s Analysis: Kacy looks a little less rehearsed with every outing. The setup to the headscissor takedown was a little slow and contrived, but the rest looked good. Candice is great in this faux-friendly schtick leading up to a beatdown or, stronger yet, an emotional humiliation at her house)

-Backstage, Rhea Ripley got into the camera’s face and said to Mercedes Martinez she’s sick of her and the Robert Stone Brand sticking their noses in her business. She wants a fight, but not in a regular match – in a steel cage match.

(3) BRONSON REED vs. TIMOTHY THATCHER

Reed entered first to his newer, more intense music. Should be an interesting clash of styles here. Thatcher quickly strode to the ring with his usual scowl.

Collar and elbow. Thatcher grabbed an arm but Reed snuck behind and threw down Thatcher. Reset. Headlock by Reed, but Thatcher escaped and hooked an arm. The two reached the ropes. Clean break by Reed but a European uppercut that showed a lot of light met him. Reed took down Thatcher and threw a few shots as he got to his feet. Short shot exchange was won by Reed, and Thatcher stayed on the ground and kicked at Reed, trying something new, but Reed jumped forward with a senton to a good reaction. Fireman’s carry by Reed, escape, big lariat by Reed. Reed put Thatcher in the corner with a headbutt. Irish whip was blocked and Thatcher wrenched Reed to the mat by his arm and covered for two.

Thatcher hooked an arm again and threw a knee in Reed’s back. Reed fought to his feetand Thatcher threw shots. Reed returned fire and put Thatcher down with a forearm. The ref tried to keep Reed from Thatcher near the ropes, but Reed shoved him away and hit a senton. Thatcher bailed and Reed hit a tope, saved by a camera angle as Thatcher backed up too far. Thatcher headed back into the ring and as the ref took a look at him, Theory hit a quick cutter and tossed Reed back in. Thatcher hit a Fujiwara armbar, and Reed fought it off for a moment, but Thatcher slapped it back on and Reed was forced to tap.

WINNER: Timothy Thatcher at 4:46.

(Wells’s Analysis: This was an okay enough way to get out of a clean finish for either man, though they should be careful with the rising star Reed if they have any plans to move him up further. It’s particularly important given the near-total lack of uppercard babyfaces in NXT. Good story in the match despite a couple of hiccups)

-The Ironman match is up next.

-Mercedes Martinez looked into the camera and agreed to a steel cage match with Rhea Ripley next week.

(4) FINN BALOR vs. ADAM COLE vs. JOHNNY GARGANO vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA – One hour Ironman four-way for the vacant NXT Championship)

Gargano was introduced first to boos as Beth put over the main event. Cole was next and got a mixed reaction as Undisputed Era continues to be produced somewhat inconsistently. As he walked around the ring, Gargano followed him from inside. Cole hit the “boom” moment as Gargano backed to a corner, not taking his eyes off Cole. Barrett said Cole was his pick. Finn was third to a mostly-positive reaction from the PC crowd (not sure why they wouldn’t go all the way babyface, since there aren’t really any others). Like the others, he got a full, long entrance. Ciampa rounded out the field and Vic said “The psycho is back.” A tale-of-the-tape bit for Ciampa listed his career highlight as “Victorious War Games Captain.” Okay. The show went to commercial at four to the hour, so extra time is unlikely for anyone who was predicting it.

The bell rang right on the hour mark. All four danced a bit. Gargano bailed to boos. Ciampa took down Cole with a boot and stomped a mudhole on Finn. Ciampa went back to Cole but Finn recovered and started working over both men in the ring. He ran he ropes and Ciampa hit him with a knee, then took him out. Ciampa and Gargano went at it in the ring and Ciampa put him out with a knee, then laid out Finn outside with another. Running knees for Finn and Gargano against the barricades. Vic acknowledged that Gargano and Ciampa know each other well but didn’t invoke DIY. Ciampa looked under the ring for something but Finn blindsided him. He put Cole in the Plexiglass and rolled Ciampa inside. Ciampa chopped Finn and put a knee in his back. The worthless snap-nausea-camera is getting its work in tonight.

Ciampa stomped Finn and hit a chinlock as the others remained outside, unseen. Rope run and Finn elbowed Ciampa. Cole hit the ring and tossed Ciampa outside, then walked right into a thrustkick by Finn. Finn leaned on Cole over a rope as the ref admonished him, though there’s no DQ here. Finn shoulder-blocked Cole repeatedly in a corner, then covered for one. Finn laid out a returning Gargano and went back to Cole. Rope run and a basement dropkick by Finn. Gargano hit the ring and stomped both men to boos. He mounted Cole for some punches, then leaned on Finn with a boot in the corner. Big chop by Gargano to Finn. Neckbreaker for Finn, and Gargano mocked the bullet fingers. Finn got dumped and Gargano dropkicked Cole for two. Gargano wrenched Cole’s arm over his shoulder, fought off a returning Finn, and went for Gargano Escape, which was blocked. He mocked the UE pose. A corner graphic showed the amount of time remaining (just under 53 minutes).

Gargano hit an abdominal stretch on Cole with the others outside. Cole fought it off and hit some lariats. Neckbreaker by Cole but his arm was hobbling him and he couldn’t capitalize. Finn hit the ring and Gargano got dumped. Cole hit a headlock on Finn. He leaned in for a two count. Ciampa hit the ring for the first time in a while but Cole stomped him back out. Cole whipped Finn from one corner to another, but Finn exploded out with an elbow. Flying forearm by Finn. Double stomp. Ciampa ran in, right to an inverted DDT for a near-fall. Finn put Ciampa in a headlock as the match went to its first commercial, still a scoreless tie about ten minutes in.

Upon return, Gargano and Cole were in the ring. Back elbow by Gargano, who looked angry about a shot to the mouth, then threw some angry shots in the corner. Irish whip by Cole, who put up Gargano in a fireman’s carry. Gargano escaped and ran right into an ushigoroshi, which naturally, Vic could not name (I miss Mauro already). Cover for two. Vic yet again referred to Cole’s finisher as Panama City Sunrise as he failed to hit it. All four guys hit the ring and took each other down with superkicks and knees. “NXT” chant. We’re 16 minutes in now.

Ciampa hit his feet first as Gargano bailed. Ciampa got dumped with Cole on the top turnbuckle, and Finn threw shots at Cole and followed him up on the turnbuckle. Ciampa hit a powerbomb to lay out both. Gargano yanked Ciampa to crotch him on the corner post, then ran in to try covers on both Cole and Finn, both of which got two. Gargano and Finn remained in the ring as the screen reminded us we have no falls yet, almost twenty minutes in. Gargano hit a block in the corner and leaned in for a bit. He jawed as he stalked Finn to another corner and did the same. Finn hit 1916 on Gargano and, amazingly, did not score a fall. Finn hit a sling blade and a shotgun dropkick in the corner. Coup de Grace missed. Ciampa ran in and laid out Finn for two. Without announcement, the match went to split-screen commercial.

During the commercial, Cole hit a backstabber on Ciampa for two, followed by a lot of selling so everyone could breathe a little. Action continued in the ring with all four men, but slowed considerably.

Upon return, DIY had a moment but then got dumped. Cole and Finn did the Bullet Club too sweet, then ran the ropes. Balor went outside and laid out Ciampa in a barricade. Running dropkick for the other two. He rolled Cole into the ring and hit Coup de Grace on Adam Cole for the first fall. The audience booed for some reason. Please, someone tell these PC meatheads what to do. Beth and Vic both mispronounced Coup de Grace, but most people do, so I’ll give a mulligan.

FIRST FALL: Finn Balor pinned Adam Cole at 23:53.

Finn got a moment in the ring as all three stalked him outside. Gargano charged and Finn stomped him. Same spot for Ciampa. Finn took Gargano to a corner and chopped him. Ciampa was dumped and Finn hit a chinlock on Gargano. Ciampa hit the ring and Balor darted him into Gargano. Balor traded stomps between the two DIY guys for quite a while and the audience was back to cheering him. The match went to split-screen at around 27 minutes, this time announced by Vic.

During the break, Ciampa took control and hit a couple of near-falls on Gargano, both broken up by Finn. Cole sold on the outside throughout most of the break. Ciampa and Finn traded some two-counts after a Finn roll-up and a Ciampa backstabber, then sold on the mat as the match hit the halfway point.

The match returned with Ciampa in control and the only one in the ring. He went out to the ramp side and stomped down Cole, then set up the monkey flip spot he used under the ring on Jake Atlas last week. Finn broke it up. In the ring, Ciampa hit Willow’s Bell on Finn, then Fairytale Ending. Gargano tossed Ciampa from the ring and stole the pin.

SECOND FALL: Johnny Gargano pinned Balor at 31:43.

Cole hit the ring and hit a Shining Wizard on Ciampa, which got two. He ran the ropes but Ciampa took him down with a knee. Ciampa wanted Fairytale Ending but Cole got free and hit a superkick. Cole with superkicks for everyone. Panama “City” Sunrise got a pin. “Fight forever” chant seems redundant.

THIRD FALL: Adam Cole pinned Gargano at 33:42.

That’s Ciampa with none, and the others with one. Cole and Gargano were in the ring. Cole wanted Last Shot, but Finn yanked him from the ring. Ciampa looked to roll up Gargano and got two. Ciampa tried to keep Cole from the ring, and ended up getting Willow’s Bell on Cole and Gargano at the same time. He hit Fairytale Ending on Cole for the pin.

FOURTH FALL: Tommaso Ciampa pinned Cole at 35:40.

Only Cole has been pinned twice, while Ciampa has eaten none. Beth had no trouble during recaps saying “Panama Sunrise” correctly. All four guys hit the ring and sold the agony of the match for at least a full minute. The screen showed the time remaining, and it seems to have lost a minute or two, so they’re adjusting for time or it’s an error. Finn and Ciampa fought in the ring as the two others exchanged shots outside. Finn ran the ropes for a forearm. Ciampa did the same. Double clothesline laid out both. Outside, double superkick by Cole and Gargano laid them out on the NXT logo, once again allowing for a breather as the match approached 39 minutes. The screen flashed the time remaining again, which suggested finishing at 58:30 or so.

Finn and Ciampa fought in the ring. Irish whip by Ciampa and a cover for two. He covered twice more and Finn kicked out. Ciampa chopped Finn in the corner and hit a stiff running knee, then hoveredover Finn. He checked outside for the others, then ran in with another stiff knee. Ciampa smiled through the pain. Cole tried to charge Ciampa and got laid out. Ciampa went outside and put Gargano in the Plexiglass. Ciampa did his self-clap spot and yelled “I’m back!” to boos. He rolled Cole onto the apron and went for a fireman’s carry, but Cole fought him off and kicked Ciampa into the ring. Cole looked around for others, then went up the turnbuckle. Ciampa recovered and went up as well. He put up Cole for Air Raid Crash, but Cole rolled through and superkicked the back of Ciampa’s knee to lay him out. Split-screen right at the 43 minute mark.

SCORE: Still a four-way tie at 1.

Throughout split-screen, it was mostly Cole and Ciampa until Gargano tried to pick the bones and hit Gargano Escape on Ciampa. Ciampa didn’t tap, and Finn hit the ring and stomped all three other guys.

Upon return to full, the screen showed under 12 minutes left so it’ll indeed end short. Balor had control of everyone and hit a snap suplex on Gargano for two. Balor pitched Cole, then went for an Irish whip on Ciampa, whose knee buckled. Balor stomped and dumped Gargano, then hit a single-leg crab on Ciampa’s bad left leg. Ciampa growled in agony and reached the ropes for a break in a match where everything is legal except apparently any time someone touches the ropes. Sling blade by Finn. Shotgun dropkick by Finn. Balor went to the top for Coup de Grace, but Gargano interfered. Finn fought Gargano off and missed the move. Cole and Gargano superkicked Finn. Gargano was the only one in the ring for a moment, and he hit a tope on Ciampa. Across the ring, he hit another on Cole. Gargano hobbled around outside, selling the hour of action, then reentered the ring. He wanted a tope on Finn, who caught him. Gargano managed a tornado DDT using the apron, and the match surprisingly went to split-screen again.

During the break, Cole and Gargano hit the ring. They fought at half-speed and sold a lot. Upon full-screen return, Cole blocked a superkick by Gargano and hit two of his own. He missed Last Shot, and Gargano snapped on Gargano Escape. Cole tried to reverse but Gargano rolled through. Ciampa, from outside, dragged both guys to the floor. All four were outside on the ramp side with about four minutes left. Ciampa took shots at everyone. Plexiglass for Finn. Chop for Cole. Chop for Gargano. Ciampa hit a suplex on Cole on the floor, then put Finn in the Plexiglass again as the corner graphic went past three minutes. Ciampa set up his monkey flip into the underside of the ring on Gargano and hit it. Ciampa rolled Gargano into the ring and covered, but Cole yanked Ciampa from the ring at the last moment. Ciampa fought him off and Finn broke up the pin in the same way. Ciampa threw Finn and Cole into walls outside, then went in. Gargano hit a small package for a very close near-fall. Ninety seconds remained.

Ciampa hovered over Gargano. To the corner, Ciampa hit a chop. He set up Gargano on top. Less than a minute left. Ciampa set up Air Raid Crash and hit it. From another corner, Finn Balor finally hit Coup de Grace, this time on Ciampa, for the fall. As time was about to expire, Cole ran in and hit the Last Shot on Balor for a fall as well.

FIFTH FALL: Finn Balor on Ciampa at 58:05.

SIXTH FALL: Adam Cole on Balor at 58:24.

William Regal hit the ring as Adam Cole and Finn Balor argued. “Next week, on NXT Super Tuesday 2, the two of you will face off, one fall to a finish, and the winner will be NXT Champion!”

(Wells’s Analysis: This finish was inevitable, as I thought it just made sense for NXT to make absolute full use of their two Tuesdays and drag this out for an extra week. The action was naturally very strong, but the story was less so. I understand wrestlers have pride, but this was a four-way tie for 47 of its 58 minutes, which didn’t allow for a whole lot of moments of desperation.

FINAL THOUGHTS: On PWT Talks NXT, I heavily predicted a two-way tie to finish this match, and I think these were the two I went with (though a week is a long time and I can’t remember). The finish may turn off some who wanted a clear victor in the Ironman match, but I think it’s more than sensible to give this another week and finish it in a singles match. With the two clear heels out of the picture for now, perhaps we’ll get a clearer idea of not only which guy NXT wants on top in the immediate future, but whether either Cole or Finn will be presented as a clear face or heel. Balor was my final pick to win last week, despite the likely impending feud with Walter, as he feels the freshest right now and they might as well see what they can get with him on top.

Though it was kind of lost by the end of the show, the rest of it was decent as well. We moved forward with a couple of feuds and next week we’ll have a cage match, likely to open the show while the men’s championship is in the main event slot. Join Tom Stoup and myself for a special Tuesday edition of PWT Talks NXT tonight. Follow me all over social media @spookymilk (or @spookymilkgames on Instagram) and I’ll see you in seven.

