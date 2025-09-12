FREE PODCAST 9/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Maitland: Cody returns, but what about Brock’s reaction to his ripped jeans and blue underwear?! (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to review WWE Smackdown including their reactions to the levity in the Brock Lesnar segment with R-Truth including Brock’s reaction to his ripped jeans and blue underwear. Did he break character too much for a vicious heel? Also, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton with the return of Cody Rhodes, a double-countout with Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton with a commentary on announcers not selling heel attacks effectively, the Wyatt Sicks vignette compared to Aleister Black’s, Sami Zayn vs. Rey Fenix, and more with live caller and chat interaction throughout.

