VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #878 (September 10, 2005): WWE’s Hurricane Katrina callousness, backstage news on Matt Hardy-Lita drama, WWE issues legal order to Dudleys

SUMMARY of #878 cover-dated September 10, 2005: The cover story details the new fall season for pro wrestling including new competition and challenges for WWE and how they’re reacting internally to those new foes… Nora “Molly Holly” Greenwald talks about Jim Ross, John Laurenaitis, her favorite people, and more… James Guttman and Wade Keller each write feature columns on TNA’s upcoming debut on Spike TV. Guttman says what TNA should and shouldn’t do. Keller presents a potential first week’s program from start to finish, with explanations for why each segment would work… Mitchell’s Memo features “10 Questions with Vince McMahon”… End Notes with Wade Keller features a reaction to Jim Ross’s defense of the playing of Hurricane Helms’s ring entrance the last two weeks on Raw… Plus WWE Newswire with an extensive update on the Hardy-Lita-Edge situation, TNA Newswire with the latest on potential new roster additions, ETC. Newswire, Top Five Stories of the Week, The Raw Big Story, The Smackdown Big Story, The OVW Big Story, The TNA Impact Big Story, Backtracks on the WCW acquisition of many key ECW names, and more…

