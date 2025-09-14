AEW COLLISION RESULTS (9/13): Death Riders vs. Paragon, Takeshita vs. Bowens in Unified Title Eliminator, Caster vs. Big Bill, FTR vs. Priest & Billington, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

SEPTEMBER 13, 2025 (recorded 11/9)

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuiness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 916 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 916. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Elton John, Tony Schiavone and a crowd chanting “A-E-Dub” welcomed everyone to the show before Ian Riccaboni welcomed MJF to the center of the ring. The crowd booed as MJF’s music played to bring him to out. MJF told Riccaboni to stand there and shut his mouth like a “good little mic stand.” MJF told the crowd they’re too poor to pay attention and are as dumb as Mark Briscoe. MJF concluded that after their match that “blue collar will bust and white collar will win.”

Briscoe came over the not-so-big big screen to address MJF. Briscoe first thanked him for providing a sense of excitement by allowing him to choose the stipulation for their match. Mark reminisced about Sabu putting people through tables. He then referred to MJF as a generational prick. Briscoe went on to declare that they would have a TNT match, which stands for “Tables ‘N Thumbtacks.”

Briscoe signed off saying he had a wedding present and told MJF to turn around. As MJF turned around, Briscoe tackled MJF to the mat and beat him down. Briscoe grabbed a black bag and poured out a pile of thumbtacks. Briscoe set up for the Jay Driller into the tacks, but MJF escaped and sprinted up the aisle to get away as Briscoe’s music played.

(White’s Take: MJF opening a show with an in-ring promo used to be appointment viewing. Now it’s a shoulder shrug, which is essentially what he delivered. Briscoe’s match idea will likely appeal to a slice of the AEW audience, but it’s not like we’ve never seen tables or thumbtacks in an AEW match. Still nice to get some attention to a feud towards the top of the card on Collision.)

-They went to a video package on the end of Dynamite with Daniel Garcia’s heel turn that, per Nigel, shocked the world.

-Lexy was backstage with Paragon and Hologram. Kyle said they’re conglomerating as the screen flickered red. (‘Cause of evil Hologram. Pentagram? Telegram? Mammogram?) Kyle went on to express disappointment in Garcia’s turn. Strong said he’s going to beat Garcia’s ass for what he did. And Moxley’s ass just because.

(1) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. ANTHONY BOWENS – Unified title eliminator match

Takeshita’s music played to bring him to the ring all by himself, as Callis was already at the commentary desk. Anthony Bowens entered to what one would assume is his entrance music. The bell rang to start the match 12 minutes into the show.

Takeshita started off hitting Bowens with some strikes before Bowens came back with some chops. Takeshita shut Bowens down with an eye rake and then landed a flying clothesline. Bowens leapfrogged a backdrop attempt and executed a leaping DDT followed by a neckbreaker across his knee. Bowens made the cover, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Bowens hit Takeshita with a knee breaker in the corner followed by a dragon screw. Bowens tried to slam Takeshita’s head into the turnbuckle, but Takeshita blocked it and slammed Bowens’ head instead. Takeshita went for a shoulder block, but Bowens side stepped it and Takeshita hit the ringpost and tumbled to the floor. Bowens climbed the top rope and nailed Takeshita with a flying crossbody to the outside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Bowen interrupted Takeshita’s strikes with a spinning forearm and a big kick. Bowens made the cover but only got a two count. Bowens went for the over-the-top Famouser, but Takeshita ducked it and nailed Bowens with a poison rana. Bowens got right back up and connected with the Famouser the second time. Bowens laid his arm across Takeshita’s body, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Bowens climbed to the top rope, but Takeshita got to his feet and met him there. Bowens fought out of it, returned to the mat and took Takeshita down with his signature swinging DDT off of the rope. Bowens made the cover, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Bowens and Takeshita traded strikes in the center of the until Takeshita rocked Bowens with a stiff forearm. Takeshita went for the running knee, but Bowens got up and went for a pump kick. Takeshita blocked it and connected with an exploder suplex. Takeshita charged again, but Bowens caught him with The Arrival slam.

Takeshita got to his feet and Bowens connected with the Mollywhop spinning elbow, but it knocked Takeshita out of the ring. Bowens went to ringside and returned Takeshita to the ring. Bowens followed him in and ran right into a blue thunder bomb. Takeshita followed up with the running knee into the Raging Fire. Takeshita held on to the pin and got the victory.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 10:00

(White’s Take: This was a good match and Bowens looked sharp and crisp. Of course, Takeshita just won the G1, so it’s a bit of a disconnect watching him struggle with Bowens, who is currently portrayed as a perennial loser.)

-A video aired of Mascara Dorada calling out the Beast Mortos ahead of their Unified title eliminator match on Dynamite, the apparently three-hour “September to Remember.” They will be vying for the opportunity to take the pin in a three-way Unified title match.

-Toni Storm’s music played to bring out Toni in black and white. Toni made her way to the announce desk as the crowd chanted “Toni” and they went to commercial. [c]

-The returned from commercial with a short video of Riho’s return the previous week.

(2) TRIANGLE OF MADNESS (Thekla & Skye Blue & Julia Hart) & PENELOPE FORD & MEGAN BAYNE vs. TAYJAY (Tay Melo & Anna Jay) & KRIS STATLANDER & HARLEY CAMERON & JAMIE HAYTER – $500,000 match

Triangle of Madness entered first as a group as the announce team ran down the attack on Toni from the previous week. Toni said Penelope and Bayne are her favorite mother and daughter tag team. Anna Jay and Tay entered followed by Statlander and Harley. They cut to a video of the fade team arguing backstage, with most of the tension between Hayter and Statlander and Harley trying to play peacemaker. Hayter entered last by herself. Yuta appeared to offer Statlander some advice before leaving the ringside area.

The bell rang to start the match 33 minutes into the hour with Statlander across from Bayne before Hayter tagged herself in. Hayter escaped an early Fate’s Descent attempt and landed a boot to the face. Bayne came back with a pump kick that knocked Hayter back to her corner.

Harley tagged in and bounced off of Bayne with shoulder tackle attempt before Bayne dropped her with a shoulder tackle of her own. Harley came back with a spinning headcsissor. Penelope and Anna entered at the same time. Anna landed a spinning kicked in the corner and tagged in Tay. Tay hit a grounded flipping necbkreaker and went for t5he pin, getting a two count.

Tay mounted Penelope and punched away, brining everyone into the ring. The entirety of the face team forced the entirety of the heel team into opposing corner for a choregraphed 10-count punch in the corner. At the same time, all the heels reversed the punches.

Penelope caught Tay with a drop toe hold into the ropes and followed up with a running hip attack. Penelope sat on Tay in the ropes as Schiavone tried to throw to a commercial break, but Toni Storm interrupted him to tell everyone they’d be right back. [c]

Back from break Hayter hit Blue with a spinebuster, but Bayne came in from behind with a scoop slam. Bayne made the pin attempt, but Statlander broke it up. Penelope entered and dodged Statlander matrix-stlye and landed a cutter. Bayne end Penelope hit Statlander with a double team stunner.

Julia and Blue entered and hit Tay with a double team gourdbuster. Statlander and Harley hit a double team move on Anna. Every participant took each other down one after the other until Hayter and Bayne were left alone in the center of the ring.

They traded forearm shots with Hayer getting the better of it. She hit the ropes and Bayne and Hayter took each other down with a double clothesline. With both women down, they eventually made the tag to Anna and Thekla. Thekla dodged Anna with her spider pose and then stuck her with a sudden spear. Thekla made the cover and got the three count.

WINNERS: Triangle of Madness in 9:00

-Everyone went about brawling at ringside after the match. Mina and Queen Aminata round down to the ring to enter the fray armed with a cooler and a spatulate. The brawling continued until Toni Storm jumped off of the announce desk to take out a group of women. The fighting continued and Hayter and Statlander hit each other with simultaneous crossbodies in the ring. Thekla rammed Toni into the steel ring stars as everyone else brawled up the aisle. Thekla set Toni up in the center of the ring and charged in for her spear, but Toni countered it into the Storm Zero piledriver. Toni’s music played and she danced on Thekla’s corpse as they went to commercial. [c]

(White’s Take: I’m all for more women on the show, but they don’t need to cram them all into a giant tag team match. These women have all been fighting each other for months, the only intrigue was between teammates Statlander and Hayter. It was a chaotic mess with overly-convenient synchronized bits and the predictable spot of each person takes out a competitor before getting taken out by the next. The postmatch brawl was also pure chaos, but that was kind of the point, and they managed to bring the focus to the four-way Women’s title match in the end.)

(3) “PLATINUM” MAX CASTER vs. BIG BILL (w/Bryan Keith)

-They returned from the commercial with Max Caster already in the center of the ring, putting five minutes on the clock. He asked who could survive five with the best wrestler alive. Bryan Keith and Big Bill entered.

The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour with the crowd chanting for Caster. Bill immediately crushed him with an avalanche in the corner. The crowd began chanting for Eddie Kingston as Bill hammered on Caster. Caster came back with a right hand, but Bill handily forced him into a corner and beat him down some more.

Caster walked into a huge overhand chop from Bill. Bill mocked Caster’s chant and nailed him with his swinging sidewalk slam. Big Bill made the cover and got the victory.

WINNER: Big Bill in 2:00

-Bill grabbed a microphone as the crowd chanted “we want Eddie.” Bill asked where Eddie was, giving Caster credit for at least showing up. Bill took exception with Internet fans that don’t believe Bill is Eddie’s level. Bill said the people love him because he looks like them, while they hate Bill because of how he looks. Bill challenged Eddie for a match at All Out in Toronto.

(White’s Take: This was a strange meandering promo from Bill that would’ve benefitted from some editing. It never works when a wrestler addresses “Internet fans.” Although, he may be right in saying the Bill isn’t worth wasting Eddie Kingston’s return.)

-Lexy was backstage with Anthony Bowens and Jerry Lynn. Jerry reminded Bowens that he needs to take a look int eh mirror. Caster walked directly into the interview and Bowens began attacking him. They brawled down the aisle where Bowens threw Caster into the barricade. The entered the ring where Caster connected with a desperation lariat. The crowd chanted for Caster as Jerry Lyyn looked on. Bowens turned it around and beat Caster into the corner. He choked Caster with his boot until Jerry Lynn broke them up.

Jerry reminded Bowens that he was there when he and Caster got signed because Tony saw something in both of them. Jerry ran down their failure since the break up of the Acclaimed. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson walked down the aisle. Blake questioned why Jerry is trying to reunite the Acclaimed, trying to be “Daddy Ass 2.”

Blake went on to say they’re going to show Jerry what he’s missing. Johnson and Blake attacked Jerry ruthlessly. Caster tried to fight them off as Bowens walked up the aisle, clearly conflicted. Bowens finally turned around and charged the ring as the crowd cheered. Bowens helped fight of Johnson and Blake until Jerry clotheslined them both out of the ring.

(White’s Take: I guess the Acclaimed are getting back together, which may be for the best, as both have been floundering since their break up. Jerry Lynn is also a step up from Billy Gunn, but I’d argue they don’t really need any assistance at all.)

-Mistico was backstage with Lexy. He didn’t have a chance to say much as MJF appeared immediately and told Mistico that he was going to rip his mask off. Some guy in a suit and top hat was seemingly there to translate for Mistico as MJF left. Mistico slapped the poor guy and said something in Spanish.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(4) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/Stokely) vs. ADAM PRIEST & “DYNAMITE KID” TOMMY BILLINGTON

-Back in the arena FTR’s music was playing to bring them to the ring with Stokely. Priest and Billington entered together for the rematch of their match last week, which was so decent it apparently warranted a rematch. They match started four minutes into the second hour with Billington taking Dax down with an armdrag.

Cash entered and wrestled Billington down. Billington came back and hit Cash with back-to-back shoulder blocks and a pop-up dropkick. Cash escaped, grabbed a headlock and tagged in Dax. Dax hit Billington with a back elbow followed by a loud chop in the corner. Billington chopped his way out of the corner and made the tag to Priest.

They took Dax down with a double team shoulder block and Priest made the cover on Dax for a one count. Dax came back with a series of strikes on Priest. Priest came back with a pair of European uppercuts. Dax rolled to ringside, and Priest followed. Dax went for a chop, but Priest ducked it and Dax’s hand hit the ringpost.

Back in the ring, Billington came in and focused on Dax’s injured arm. Cash hit Billington with a forearm from the apron that distracted him. Dax took advantage by forcing Billington into the corner and setting him up onto the turnbuckle. Dax brought Billington down with a back superplex as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial with Priest hitting Cash with a backdrop and then Dax with a German suplex. Priest hit Dax with some European uppercuts. Dax reversed an Irish whip and Cash pulled the rope down, sending Priest tumbling to the floor. Cash rammed Priest into the apron and then slammed his face into the apron. Cash delivered a pendulum backbreaker on Priest.

Dax beat Priest down in the ropes before Cash clotheslined Priest into the ring. Dax took Priest down with a slingshot suplex and went for the pin, but Priest kicked out at two. Cash entered and executed another backbreaker on Priest.

Cash slapped Priest’s face and told him he’s no one. Priest fought back with punches and then hit Dax with a back suplex. Priest crawled for the tag, but Dax attacked Billington on the apron. Billington fought back and set Dax up for a piledrive on the apron but Dax backdropped Billington. Billington hit the apron and rolled to the outside.

Priest came back with a chop block to Cash followed by a dragon screw. Priest transitioned into a single leg crab, which the announcers put over as a signature move of his. Cash reached for the ropes, but Priest dragged him towards the center of the ring. However, Dax stepped in and blasted Priest with a punch to break up the submission.

Dax charged Priest in the corner, but he dodged, and Dax hit the ringpost. Priest tagged in Billington who landed a missile dropkick on Dax. Billington hit a clothesline followed by a high back body drop. Cash ran in, and Billington took him down with a dragon screw.

Billington hit a vertical suplex on Dax and then climbed to the top rope. Dax got to his feet and rocked Billington with a right hand. Dax climbed onto the rope with him, but Billington fought him off with a series or headbutts. Dax held onto the rope, but Billington knocked him to the mat with a flurry of overhand chops.

Priest clotheslined Dax over the top rope. Cash attacked from behind and threw Priest into the corner, knocking Billington down. Priest came back with a crazy swinging DDT from the inside of the ring onto the apron that planted Cash. Priest and Billington hit both members of FTR with dives to the outside.

They rolled Dax into the ring and both climbed to the top rope. Priest and Billington delivered stereo diving headbutts from the top rope onto Dax. Billington made the cover on Dax, but Cash broke it up at the last second. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as everyone was down. Cash lifted Priest up for a powerbomb, but Priest fell backwards over the ropes and Cash fell out with him.

Billington caught Dax with a crossface in the center of the ring. Cash tried to get in to break up, but Priest held him back. Dax struggled towards the ropes and managed to get his foot on the rope after Stokely let Dax know where he was in relation to the ropes.

On the outside of the ring, Cash launched Preist face first into the steel building support. Dax rammed Billington face-first into a previously-exposed turnbuckle and went for the pin, but Billing to reversed it into a pin. However, Dax kicked out at two.

Dax set Billington up for a piledriver and returned to the ring and climbed onto the ropes. They spiked Billington with the spike piledriver. Dax made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: FTR in 17:00

(White’s Take: This match was pretty good last week, although not so great as to explain this rematch. However, I think this was even better than last week. FTR really know how to make their opponents look great, even in defeat.)

-They showed a video of SkyFlight complaining about not getting the opportunities as of late. Top Flight could earn a tag title shot by beating Hechicero and Josh Alexander. Callis said they’re going win and go to All Out. Then JetSpeed said their piece before Kip Sabian and Killswitch. Finally the Bang Bang Gang said they’re coming for the tag titles as they went to commercial. [c]

(5) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. MICHAEL OKU (w/Amira Blair) – AEW Unified Championship match

Back from break, Don Callis was on commentary as Michael Oku made his entrance before they went to a video package highlighting Michael Oku and Okada. Okada entered next as they explained that the match will under Continental Rules. They announced this is a title match as it’s part of the “tournament” for the Unified title. So if Oku wins, he’s champion for the rest of the tournament…which is one more match?

The match started 29 minutes into the second hour. Oku took Okada down with a sudden headscissor that sent him to the apron. Oku knocked Okada off the apron with a springboard dropkick. Oku got a running start and hit Okada with a running, flipping dive to the outside.

Okada rolled into the ring as Oku went to the top rope. Oku went for a frog splash, but Okada rolled out of the way. Oku landed on his feet and ran to the opposite corner, hopping onto the top rope again. Okada met him there and nailed him with a dropkick that knocked Oku from the top rope. Oku fell to the floor and hit the barricade as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Okada slammed Oku down with a scoop slam. Okada went to the top rope and came down with his underwhelming elbow drop. Okada posed and gave the crowd the finger. Okada set up for the Rainmaker, but Oku countered it with a spinning enziguri. Oku dodged an Okada dropkick and landed a springboard moonsault. Oku made the cover, but Okada kicked out at two.

Oku grabbed Okada’s foot, setting up a single leg crab. Okada struggled and crawled towards the ropes, eventually grabbing the bottom rope to break the hold. Oku went for a dropkick in the corner, but Okada dodged it. Oku landed a kick combination and climbed to the top rope. Oku leapt from the top rope, but there’s not felling what for, as Okada caught him in midair with a dropkick.

Okada tried to follow up with a Rainmaker, but Oku countered it into an inside cradle. Okada kicked out at two. Oku missed a dropkick in the corner and Okada set up for another Rainmaker. Oku tried to counter it with an inside cradle again, but Okada blocked it this time. Okada lifted Oku up into position and drilled him with a tombstone piledriver. Okada followed up with the Rainmaker and made the cover for the pinfall.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 9:00

(White’s Take: They packed a lot into the nine minutes here. Oku was impressive, but it would’ve been nice to see Okada get into a higher gear. Out of neutral, at least.)

-Callis met Okada in the center of the ring to celebrate his victory. Takeshita’s music played and he made his way to the ring as they showed a replay from Okada’s victory.

(6) THE DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia w/Marina Shafir) vs. PARAGON (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

Jon Moxley entered through the crowd followed by Daniel Garcia and Marina Shafir as they went to commercial. [c]

-They returned from commercial with a video package on Hangman and Kyle Fletcher’s upcoming match at All Out.

They returned from the ring as Roderick Strong’s music played to bring out Paragon. Matt Menard joined the commentary team as the crowd chanted “you sold out” to Garcia. The bell rang to start the match 46 minutes into the second hour with Kyle and Garcia across the ring from each other.

Kyle and Garcia wrestled each other to the match, with Garcia coming out on top. Kyle came back and caught Garcia with a wristlock. The crowd had dueling chants of “we want Yuta” and “No we don’t.” Kyle tagged in Strong and Moxley whispered something in Garcia’s ear.

Strong powered Garcia to the mat and slapped him on the back of the head. Kyle tagged in and they hit Garcia with a flurry of strikes int eh corner. Garcia rolled out of the ring and they followed him out with even more kicks. Moxley tried to intervene, but Kyle took him out with a running knee from the apron.

Back in the ring, Kyle and Strong nailed Garcia with a combination kick and brainbuster. Kyle made the cover, but Garcia kicked out at two. Kyle transitioned into an armbar attempt, b ut couldn’t lock it up before Moxley ran in and broke it up. Strong tried to hit Moxley with a dropkick through the ropes to the outside, but Marina dragged Moxley out of the way.

Kyle missed a dropkick on Garcia and got his knee tied up in the ropes. Moxley dragged Kyle to the ringpost and repeatedly smashed Kyle’s knee into the ringpost. Garcia tried to lock Kyle into a figure four on the ringpost, but Strong came in to break it up. Marina helped Garcia to his feet as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Moxley worked on Kyle’s knee before tagging Garcia in. Garcia and Moxley hit Kyle with a wishbone. Kyle game back with an armbar attempt but Moxley broke it up. Garcia knocked Strong off of the apron and then turned into a forearm from Kyle. Garcia and Kyle traded forearm shots in the center o the ring followed by overhand chops.

Garcia went low with a dropkick, but Kyle came back with a low kick that exacerbated his hurt leg. Both men were down. Strong got the hot tag as Moxley tagged in. Strong hit Garcia with a running kick and then nailed Moxley with a version of the Olympic slam. Strong lifted Garcia onto his shoulders and used him to hit Moxley before dropping him with a gutbuster.

Strong hit running shots on Moxley and then planted him with a tiger driver in the center of the ring. Strong went for the pin, but Moxley kicked out at two. Strong set Moxley up onto the turnbuckle and climbed up for a superplex from the top rope. Moxley hung on, though and locked Strong into a guillotine.

Moxley tightened his grip on the hold, but Kyle came flying from the top rope and hit Moxley with a knee to break up the submission. Garcia entered and ate a kick from Kyle. Kyle ran into a lariat from Moxley before Strong landed a running kick to Moxley’s head, leaving all four men down.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Moxley took Strong over and locked in the bulldog choke on Strong. Kyle tried to break it up, but Garcia took Kyle down into a knee bar. Kyle used his free leg to kick at Moxley and broke up the hold, allowing Strong to roll Moxley into a pin. Moxley kicked out at two.

Strong and Kyle went for the high low strike, but Kyle collapsed as a result of the hurt knee. Strong fell into the cover, but Garcia broke it up at two. Kyle hit a running knee on Moxley against the barricade. Kyle threw Moxley into the ring but was confronted by Marina. The distraction allowed Moxley to kick Kyle in the knee and make the tag to Garcia.

Garcia entered but Kyle caught him with an armbar. Garcia struggled, but Kyle got full extension, rolling Garcia to his stomach. Moxley entered and broke up the submission by drilling Kyle with a running stomp. Garcia applied the Dragontamer on Kyle as Moxley held Strong at bay. Garcia sat in deep on Kyle’s already-injured knee and Kyle had to tap out.

WINNERS: The Death Riders in 13:00

(White’s Take: Garcia needed something, and his pairing with Moxley will probably be a positive in the long run, but not much going this evening. Aside from the unflattering black shorts, he seemed timid and lost at times. Hopefully that’s just part of the storyline as Moxley helps teach Garcia to turn up the intensity and aggression They hinted at this possibility when O’Reilly hurt his knee and Garcia was slow to take advantage until Moxley seized on it.)

-After the match, Matt Menard tried to talk to Garcia, but Marina got in his way. Menard began yelling at Garcia. Garcia seemed to ignore him an exited through the crowd with Moxley and Marina as they went off of the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Well, after last week’s solid and noteworthy edition of Collision, we didn’t spiral all the way back down to long, pointless matches and no story progression. We had advancements in the Unified title tournament and follow-up on the show-closing angle from Dynamite. Not to mention the high-than-normal star power with MJF, Moxley, & Okada. Sure, there was a giant cluster tag match, a Max Caster challenge, and wrestlers struggling against people much lower on the card; it was still definitely Collision. But if Collision must be Collision, this week and last week are the flavor of Collision I prefer.