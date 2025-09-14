VIP PODCAST 9/14 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Review of AEW’s residency at 2300 Arena including Garcia’s turn, Hangman vs. Kyle, FTR greatness, the Toni Storm effect, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L goes in-depth on AEW’s latest residency, and their first time venturing to the former ECW Arena in South Philadelphia. This was a run of TV that really got AEW on track headed into All Out in Toronto, and they set their stall out in a number of areas utilizing a core group of wrestlers really well. We look at what worked, why it worked, and who has gained momentum coming off this residency. The new title programs, heel turns, some tremendous trios and atomicos TV matches, side feuds, and much more. There was a lot to discuss and no stone is left unturned. Plus, a little pick from the vault with an ECW Arena tie-in. Check it out!

