FREE PODCAST 9/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss dismal Raw with equally awful ratings, is a Cena heel turn more likely, Cody’s future (111 min.)

September 14, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-15-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussed the previous night’s dismal Raw with equally awful ratings, is a John Cena heel turn more likely, Bella heel/face nonsense, ROH PPV preview, and much more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the Divas “Beat the Clock Challenge,” why not Charlotte Flair, ROH-New Japan dynamic, NXT Takeover Wednesday edition, Cody’s future, and more.

