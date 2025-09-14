News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 9/14 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-24-2007): Keller & Mitchell on Lesnar-UFC prospects, Pacman Jones-TNA, WWE letters to congress, Summerslam preview (137 min.)

September 14, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 17 and 18, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

  • In-depth Summerslam match-by-match preview
  • The two letters WWE sent to the Congressional Committees
  • Extended conversation about Brock Lesnar flirting with UFC and whether Dana White is risking credibility with this approach
  • Thoughts on the latest TNA Impact including Pacman Jones’s “image-rehab”
  • Reaction to Nancy Grace’s hour dedicated to WWE-Benoit-Congress
  • More!

