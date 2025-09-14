VIP PODCAST 9/14 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-24-2007): Keller & Mitchell on Lesnar-UFC prospects, Pacman Jones-TNA, WWE letters to congress, Summerslam preview (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 17 and 18, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

In-depth Summerslam match-by-match preview

The two letters WWE sent to the Congressional Committees

Extended conversation about Brock Lesnar flirting with UFC and whether Dana White is risking credibility with this approach

Thoughts on the latest TNA Impact including Pacman Jones’s “image-rehab”

Reaction to Nancy Grace’s hour dedicated to WWE-Benoit-Congress

More!

