FREE PODCAST 9/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Barbati: Was AJ & Punk and Becky & Seth awesome or too long, plus Cena, Knight, Jey, Vaquer, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Nick Barbati to discuss the Sept. 15 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including A.J. Lee & C.M. Punk in an extended face-to-face with Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch. What worked and what didn’t? Did it overstay its welcome or did the enthusiastic crowd carry it the whole way? Where is this Bayley situation headed? Is L.A. Knight earning his continued top push on Raw? Where is Jey Uso headed and can another turn work? Did John Cena give a bland promo or an effective Babyface 101 promo? And more, including the return of caller Rude Dog.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com