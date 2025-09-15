News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 9/15 – WKH – WWE Raw review: AJ Lee & Punk face-to-face with Becky & Seth, Jey-Knight follow-up, John Cena addresses Brock, Wrestlepalooza hype (24 min.)

September 15, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Sept. 15 edition of WWE Raw featuring A.J. Lee & C.M. Punk face-to-face with Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins, Jey Uso-L.A. Knight follow-up, John Cena addresses Brock Lesnar, Wrestlepalooza hype, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025