FREE PODCAST 9/15 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Will Triple H end up like Vince McMahon, Jericho’s future, Nash’s Tweets on TNA, Tyler Black in WWE, more (155 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Sept. 10 and 13, 2010.

On the Sept. 10, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussed with live callers on the independent contractor vs. employee classification in WWE, whether there will be reform, how much responsibility talent shares with promoters, Kevin Nash’s drunk Tweets on TNA, Dixie Carter’s Q&A with the “big change” advertised for October 7, ROH vs. TNA PPV match promotion, Jay Lethal booking, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Jim Ross’s broadcasting future, Chris Jericho’s WWE future, whether Triple H will be like Vince McMahon, 20 years ago Newsletter Flashback putting the era in context, and more.

On the Sept. 13, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers that night’s Raw, the “season premiere” theme, Matt Hardy’s situation in the U.K. and what’s really going on with him, Chris Jericho’s future and predictions on whether he’s inserted into the Night of Champions Six-Pack Challenge, Tyler Black in WWE, why WWE doesn’t bring “independent wrestlers” to the forefront until they pass certain tests, and much more.

