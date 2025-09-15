VIP PODCAST 9/15 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (Late-August 2007): Lesnar’s prospects in UFC, Punk’s early WWE influence, “Hogan Knows Best,” WWE suspensions (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines from Aug. 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2007. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

-TUESDAY – AUGUST 28 (Audio Ask the Torch on annoying commentators, Brock Lesnar’s UFC prospects, shifting away from WWE coverage, are there new moves to be invented)

-WEDNESDAY – AUGUST 29 (Guest: Warzecha on Triple H’s return, more)

-THURSDAY – AUGUST 30 (News: WWE suspensions & hearings; Hulk Hogan)

-FRIDAY – AUGUST 31 (Guest: Warzecha on TNA, “Hogan Knows Best”)

