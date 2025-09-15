Heyman says he has enough material for all three hours of Raw as he reacts to Taker beating Lesnar in rematch – 10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (8/24/2015)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 24, 2015

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

===VIP EXCLUSIVE REPORT===

-The show opened with Triple H congratulating Seth Rollins for being the star of the show last night. He said he’s no longer the future, he’s “The Man.” The camera panned over to reveal statues of Bruno Sammartino, Ultimate Warrior, and Andre the Giant. Seth said getting this statue is the greatest moment of his career. He hugged Hunter and said, “Thank you so much.”

-The Raw opening aired. Then Michael Cole introduced the event as the camera from the upper deck showed the arena bowl below. Cole hyped a rematch of Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt & Luke Harper. Byron Saxton said Jon Stewart would explain his actions that cost John Cena the U.S. Title last night later on Raw.

-Out came Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Lesnar had a pissed off look on his face. Cole told his fellow announcers to be on their toes. Saxton said, “You don’t have to tell me twice.” The crowd chanted “Suplex City” as Lesnar entered the ring. Heyman introduced himself by name. He said he is “the pissed off advocate of the ripped off Conqurer, the Beast of the Barclays, Brock Lesnar.” He asked, “What the hell happened here last night?” He asked how they went from Undertaker tapping out for the first time in his career to the record books inaccurately showing that Taker finally got a victory over his client. The crowd booed other than a few scattered claps.

Heyman said the truth is, Lesnar took Undertaker to Suplex City. He said Lesnar locked the Phenom in a Kimura. He pointed fans to the shocking footage on the big screen of Undertaker tapping out. The tapout aired in slo-mo. Heyman said, “The video replay does not lie.” He said it’s tough for this fairy tale to end that Santa and the Easter Bunny are not for real. He said last night, the Undertaker got tapped out by Brock Lesnar. He said Taker tapping out was saying that Lesnar is a better man, a better wrestler, and a better fighter than he is. He said it was Taker saying, “Brock Lesnar, please let go of my arm, I can take it no more.” He said it’s like a little kid in a school yard getting his ass kicked and getting in a fetal position saying “please leave me alone.”

Heyman pointed at the time keeper at ringside who looked like he had his hand caught in the cookie jar. Heyman said Taker collapsed again on his way backstage from the beating he took from Lesnar. He said it’s all over the Internet. Heyman said he has enough material to last all three hours of Monday Night Raw. Heyman actually got a pretty good burst of cheers for that. Then came a “Yes!” chant.

Heyman said when the bell rang, Lesnar thought he won and he let go. Then Taker went for the “desperate low blow.” Heyman said Undertaker begged Lesnar to tapout in the Hell’s Gate, but instead Lesnar gave him the ultimate sign of disrespect. “Undertaker, FYI, Brock Lesnar told you GFY.” He said Taker is the ultimate gunslinger with a few bullets left in his gun, but while he can still go against anyone else in the locker room, he cannot shoot with Brock Lesnar. Heyman said they’re out there because Lesnar wants to fight Undertaker one more time. He said that is not a challenge for WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble or Survivor Series or Madison Square Garden or Night of Champions. He said the challenge is for tonight, Brooklyn style. The crowd popped and Lesnar yanked off his t-shirt demonstratively. He jogged in place. JBL said, “I can’t wait for this. This is unbelievable.” Cole said The Beast is ready. JBL said, “Can you believe we’re going to see this tonight.” Cole asked if he will answer the call. The crowd chanted “Suplex City.” JBL asked if Taker can find a way to survive the Beast Incarnate tonight.

Instead, out came Bo Dallas to his music. Saxton asked if he took a wrong turn. Cole said he’s not the dead man, he’s a con man. JBL said he’s about to become a dead man. Heyman reacted with disbelief. Bo told “Mr. Brock” he had good news and bad news. He said the bad news, last night against Undertaker, he passed out. The good news is eventually woke up and had a sweet dream, perhaps one of actually beating the Undertaker. Bo said he can make those dreams come true as long as he Bo-lieves. Lesnar clotheslined him and then gave him a released back suplex. Then came several more. Lesnar began to leave, but Heyman asked him if he had a fifth suplex in him. Lesnar returned to the ring and delivered another. Then he began to leave, but Heyman asked for one more for him. Lesnar smiled and delivered another. Cole said the bright side for Bo is that he’s already knocked out and won’t remember it. Heyman yelled, “Brock Lesnar Bo-lieves!”

-Cole plugged that Miz would interviewed Paige, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch later tonight. No more mention by the announcers that Taker didn’t actually answer Lesnar’s challenge. Saxton said The New Day were up next. [c]

(1) THE NEW DAY vs. THE LUCHA DRAGONS

The Prime Time Players joined the announcers on commentary. They cut to an early break with the Dragons in control. [c]

New Day finished Kalisto with an overhead facebuster and then their finishing move.

WINNERS: New Day at 6:15.

-As New Day celebrated, The Dudley Boyz made their surprise return. Cole said he couldn’t believe it. JBL said they are the most decorated team in history with 24 title reigns. New Day looked on. Xavier called them into the ring. Bubba swept him off the ring apron. They went after Big E and Kofi. Cole said the Barlcays Center came unglued. Bubba threw Big E into the ringpost and to the floor. Then Bubba set up Xavier for the split-legged top rope diving headbutt to the crotch. Then Bubba led the crowd in a chant of “Get the tables!” D-Von fetched a table as Bubba absorbed the crowd cheers. Cole said it’s surreal because it’s been a decade since the Dudley Boyz were on Raw. A big “ECW!” chant broke out. They gave Xavier the Dudley Death Drop through the table in center-ring. The Prime Time Players stood up and had some words for the Dudleys. The Dudleys at ringside fired back some words, then returned to the ring to absorb some cheers.

-They went to the announcers at ringside who sold the return of the Dudleys as a huge huge happening.

(WK Reax: That was the right way to bring the Dudleys back – not as a nostalgia act, but as a legacy act that came back for the gold belts. They treated it as a huge deal, elevating what could have been a cool return into something that felt big-time newsworthy. The Dudleys looked good and authentically themselves.)

-The announcers narrated freeze-frames of Jon Stewart costing John Cena the U.S. Title against Seth Rollins. [c]

-Back at ringside, the announcers continued to react to the Dudleys. Then they threw to a video package on Cena’s 500th Make-a-Wish. The Today Show had a child, Rocco Lanzer, who was suffering from cancer on their show and they surprised him with John Cena in person. Cena gave him a replica belt and then tickets to Raw. They showed him playing games at an arcade with Cena. Then they cut to the front row where he waved his hand in front of his face.

-They cut to Triple H and Stephanie admiring the “attention to detail” in the Seth Rollins statue. They stepped aside and showed the statue featuring Seth with two belts over his shoulders. Seth walked in, so they quickly covered up the statue. He said he had to thank them in person for “whatever you’ve got behind that curtain.” He promised not to peek. He said he also wanted to thank them for the love and respect all of the WWE employees have for them, just like he does. He said WWE is better off with them in charge. Steph said WWE is so much better off with him as champion. She said he is “The Man.” Seth laughed.

-Roman Reigns ring entrance took place. The camera followed him from the top of his walk down the bleachers. [c]

(2) DEAN AMBROSE & ROMAN REIGNS vs. BRAY WYATT & LUKE HARPER

Ring entrances aired for the other three after the break. The match began with Dean vs. Harper. Harper dove through the ropes a minute later and speared Dean. When Bray got involved, Roman dropped him with a running Drive By kick. They cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, Bray was working over Dean. He tagged in Harper.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[SECOND HOUR]

At 7:00, at the very start of the second hour, Reigns got the hot tag. The crowd booed as he went on the attack against Bray. Bray countered a Superman punch, but Reigns came right back on the attack and then gestured for the Superman punch. Bray countered again. Roman armdragged Bray over, then popped Harper. Bray, though, caught Reigns with a one-arm slam for a near fall, which Ambrose broke up. Dean clotheslined Harper out of the ring, then ducked a charging Bray. Then he dove through the ropes onto Bray. Ambrose threw Bray to Reigns who suplex-slammed Bray. Harper got in the mix again for the save. Then the heel duo signaled for their double-team finisher. Reigns kicked out of it and took care of Harper. He blocked a Sister Abigail and then landed a Superman punch. Ambrose dove off the top rope onto Harper. Then Reigns signaled for his spear, but the lights went out.

When they came on, a man stood on the ring apron. Reigns appeared to recognized him immediately, despite a giant mask, and backed away. He unmasked, revealing Braun Stowman (a/k/a Adam Scherr) from NXT. The giant beat up Reigns and Ambrose, easily overpowering them. He put a mandible claw type of move on Reigns, then a cobra clutch type move, lifting Reigns off of his feet. Reigns went out. The giant dropped Roman in a heap. Bray and Harper looked on with approval. Saxton asked, “Who is that?” JBL asked, “What the hell is that?” Ambrose ran in for a save, but the guy no-sold a kick to the head. Dean threw a forearm. The guy gave him his cobra clutch lift submission to knock him out also.

WINNER: Ambrose & Reigns in 11:00.

(WK Reax: James Caldwell saw Braun in a dark match in Houston this June and described him as a cross between Bray Wyatt and Hanson from ROH. Add a few inches, too. That was a tremendous way to debut a new dominant giant, and I’m all for adding to the Wyatt Family. I especially like that Braun didn’t spend a year in NXT on TV trying to get “good enough for the main roster” in front of the fans. His premiere felt like something out of a previous era where not every debuting wrestler was well known on the indy scene or via the Internet by a ton of fans instantly. Reigns needed something like this, too, where he wasn’t the biggest and baddest guy in the ring aiming for sympathy from the fans. He has a challenge to conquer now.)

-A commercial hyped WWE Network shows coming up including the Oct. 3 MSG house show featuring Brock Lesnar along with other special original programs. [c]

-The announcers commented on the debut of the new Wyatt Family member. They called him a one man wrecking crew as they reviewed his dominance. JBL said with amazement, “He dwarfs Luke Harper in size.”

-They went to Miz in the ring who introduced “Miz TV.” He asked if the fans were ready for a Divas Revolution. Out came Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Paige. Miz said Becky scored the pin at Summerslam, so he wanted to talk to her. Becky said it doesn’t matter who scored the pin. Charlotte said they’re one cohesive unit. She said her dad taught her that because he was part of the greatest faction in WWE history – the Four Horsemen. “WWE History”?! Miz said Flair taught him the figure-four and he, Miz, perfected it. Charlotte said with sarcasm, “Look at you now. You really lived up to his legacy.” Miz laughed it off and said he’s a 12-time champion, future Hall of Famer, cross-platform film/television/social media megastar. He said he has surpassed Flair’s legacy.

Miz shifted and said this isn’t about him, though. The women crossed their pinky figures and Miz said it’s wonderful to watch three beautiful women who get along. He called it a rarity. Paige said they’re not that into him and it’s about more than looks. She called him a pervert. Charlotte said they’ll take on any woman or man. Becky said any ghost or dinosaur or android from the future. Paige told Becky to calm down because she’s getting out of hand again. She said they’re there to prove to the world that this is the era of the female athlete.

Team Bella came out – Brie, Nikki, and Alicia Fox. Nikki said if Paige thinks they’re dominant, “that’s like saying Donald Trump’s favorite holiday is Cinco de Mayo.” As Brie said they are the faces of dominance, the crowd chanted, “We Want Sasha!” Becky asked Brie how she can say she dominated when she actually lost last night. Brie said she’s so cute, but she’s talking not about last night, but the past few years. Fox asked Becky if she’s the crazy member of PCB. She called it so cute. Fox said she’s seen a lot of shiny Diva rookies come and go in her nine years. Becky said Fox is the crazy one.

Nikki said in three weeks and one day, she will become the longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history. She held up her title belt and taunted them with it. Miz tried to quiet them. He said, “When my hand goes up, your mouths go shut. And that goes for all of you!” He said the women should idolize him. He looked at Team PCB and said all he sees is three cackling women with a hashtag who wrestle like a bunch of girls. Team Bellas attacked Team PCB from behind. Miz bailed out. A very loud “We Want Sasha!” chant broke out. Cole said a six-Diva tag match was up next. [c]

(3) TEAM BELLA (Brie & Nikki Bella & Alicia Fox) vs. TEAM PCB (Paige & Charlotte & Becky Lynch)

The match was joined in progress after the break. Chaos broke out a few minutes into the match. Team PCB knocked Team Bella to the floor and then Charlotte dove over the top rope onto all three of them. [c]

Back from the break, Nikki had Charlotte in a leglock. She torqued it hard. Eventually Brie interfered to save Fox from a Paige submission attempt. With the ref distracted by Brie, Nikki gave Paige a blindside forearm. Fox then scored the pin.

WINNERS: Team Bellas in 15:00.

-Saxton hyped Ryback & Dolph Ziggler & Cesaro & Randy Orton vs. Sheamus & Kevin Owens & Rusev & Big Show. [c]

-King Barrett was in the ring after the break. Stardust made his ring entrance for an apparent tag match. The announcers commented on freeze-frames of the Summerslam tag match including Stephen Amell & Neville. Stardust then attacked Barrett out of nowhere. The crowd wasn’t sure how to react. They chanted “Cody!” Neville’s music played and he charged to the ring. He beat up Stardust with a barrage of rapid-fire offense. Stardust retreated.

-The announcers threw to a video package on all of the attention ESPN and the mainstream media in general gave Summerslam, especially Jon Stewart’s role. Cole and JBL said Stewart had no business being in the ring. Then they cut to Stewart walking backstage with a heel swagger. [c]

-The announcers narrated a clip of the surprise return of the Dudleys earlier in the show. Cole called it the highlight of the night for him so far. Cole then hyped that the Dudleys return to Smackdown this week.

-Lilian Gracia introduced Jon Stewart who came out to the theme for “The Daily Show.” Cole said Stewart has some explaining to do. He slapped hands on his way to the ring and then said upon entering the ring, “What’s up, Brooklyn?” The crowd chanted “Thank you, Stewart!” He said, “You’re very welcome, Brooklyn. Very welcome.” Stewart said last night he did upset some people. He said some of those people are here tonight. He said some people were happy. They cut to a shot of the back of the head of a cameraman standing on the ring apron. That little error almost never ever happens on WWE TV. Stewart said to those parents who had to console their kids who were asking why that little old mean man did that. He said he did what he did, not because he wanted to help Seth Rollins, nor was it to help The Authority because that’s what’s best for business. “It was because in my heart I could not let John Cena tie the great Ric Flair for 16 championships because in my mind the champ is Flair!” The crowd cheered and “wooo’d!” He said it wouldn’t happen on his watch. Flair’s music played and out walked Flair.

(WK Reax: I love that nearly 20 years past WCW Nitro’s debut, Flair is once again the go-to guy when ratings are struggling on Monday nights.)

Flair strutted out onto the stage. Flair gave Stewart a hug and called him “The Great One.” Flair said he appreciated what he was thinking last night, but he was honestly pulling for John Cena. Stewart reacted with shock. Flair said sooner or later the record will be broken, and he’d prefer it be done by someone he respects. That turned the crowd against Flair. “You don’t gotta like it, you gotta learn to love it, because it’s coming from the best thing today. Don’t forget, God’s in the house tonight.” He reiterated he respects Cena. Stewart said he should have run it by him first. Flair said he likes that he recognizes the fact that he is the greatest of all time. He asked if he realizes what he has done by messing up everything. Stewart said he was saving “the streak.” He meant “the record.” Cena’s music interrupted and Stewart continued to overact by 25 percent.

The crowd loudly sang along “John Cena sucks!” As Cena walked into the ring, a “Let’s Go Cena / Cena Sucks!” battle-chant broke out. Cena thanked the fans for the serenade, but then turned to Stewart and said they have to talk. Stewart could barely look him in the eye and asked what he wants to talk about. The crowd chanted “Ce-na sucks!” to the cadence of New Day Sucks. Cena intensely said he is at peace with Stewart not wanting him to be the one to break the record, but now Seth is still the World Champion and now the U.S. Champion. Stewart looked like he hadn’t taken that fully into consideration.

Cena said Stewart handed the U.S. Title to Seth on a silver plater, the belt he pried from the hands of Rusev and then defended over and over against the top competition. He listed the names. He paced in anger and frustration. Stewart said, “Let me say this. You seem upset.” He waved his hand in front of his face and asked Flair if that means he can’t really see him. Cena said, “This is not a comedy show. You have punchlines. I have punchlines, too. I’ll have you stand in front of a line and I’ll punch you.” Stewart said with all respect, it was a beautiful match last night. He said he respects the chances he gave to so many wrestlers as U.S. Champion. He said as a fan as long as he has been, he couldn’t accept being there as he beat Flair’s record. Cena interrupted and said now they have the U.S. and World championships in the hands of The Authority. He said they don’t listen to the Universe, they just “do what’s best for business” (as if those could possibly be different things).

Stewart said this is Cena’s moment because he can win it back. Cena said he understands Stewart did what he had to do, but now he’s going to do what he has to do. He lifted Stewart and gave him an AA. Stewart’s belly flopped out of his dress shirt. He had the wherewithal to cover up his belly and roll over. Flair smiled as Cena walked away to his music, arms raised. The WWE doc scurried into the ring to check on Stewart. After a replay, they showed the doc helping a groggy Stewart up. [c]

-A replay aired of the Cena FU on Stewart.

-Renee Young interviewed Cena backstage, asking why he did that. Cena defiantly said he did what he felt was right.

(WK Reax: Could that be the line Cena uses when he eventually turns heel, but justifies it?)

-Ring introductions took place for the eight-man tag match, babyfaces first.

(4) DOLPH ZIGGLER (w/Lana) & RANDY ORTON & CESARO & RYBACK vs. KEVIN OWENS & BIG SHOW & KEVIN OWENS & RUSEV (w/Summer Rae)

They cut to an early break. [c]

The women got into it a bit. They cut to another break after a few more minutes of action.. [c]

Ryback beat up Owens after the break. He set up Shellshock, but Owens escaped and rolled up Ryback for a two count. Both men then collided mid-ring and were slow to get up. Orton and Sheamus both tagged in. Orton finished Sheamus with an RKO a minute later.

WINNERS: Orton & Ziggler & Cesaro & Ryback at 17:55.

-After the match, Rusev and Owens yelled at Show. Show had enough after nearly a minute and shoved Owens down. Then he shoved Rusev down. When Owens charged, Show grabbed him by the throat. Rusev kicked Show. Owens then gave Show his cannonball in the corner with an extra shove by Rusev. Cole said Show has been abandoned by everyone. The four babyfaces returned to the ring and surrounded Show. Ziggler waited for Show to stand up and then superkicked him in the chin. Ryback and Cesaro pressed show in the air and then Orton gave him an RKO. Ryback almost got decapitated when Show dropped. The four babyfaces raised their arms together.

(WK Reax: Jon Stewart should have run out with a chair to stop yet another Big Show turn.)

-The announcers discussed the “honest mistake” last night that opened the door to Undertaker beating Lesnar. Cole said the bell ringer admitted on Facebook he got carried away when he rang the bell. Cole said one day both Lesnar and Taker will be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Then a clip aired of Bruno Sammartino seeing his statue unveiled back in 2014. Cole plugged that the first U.S. and WWE World Hvt. champion will get the same privilege next. [c]

-Back live at ringside, Saxton plugged a sponsor pizza chain that allows you to text your order for pizza. Saxton went into dork mode by flexing in his suit and saying he ordered double chicken on his pizza he’s having after the show so he gets more protein.

The announcers then narrated a clip of the debut of the new Wyatt family member. A vignette aired with Bray and Harper. Bray said he tried to warn Roman that so long as he walks the Earth, he will be there to put him down because he infects everything and everyone around him. He said his new man is Sister Abigail’s black sheep. The new guy took the mask off and made a sinister face.

-Stephanie and Triple H crossed paths with Cena backstage. Steph congratulated Cena on trending worldwide. She said the trend is “sore loser” for beating up a small guy he outweighs by nearly 100 pounds. Cena said all he cares about is having a conversation with Seth. Steph said he is not going to get involved and steal Seth’s spotlight, he’d have to be there to do it but security is going to make sure he isn’t. Two security guards escorted Cena out of the arena. Steph waved her hand in front of her face and said, “You can’t see me.”

(WK Reax: It is so ridiculous that Steph played a babyface endorsing the women’s movement Saturday night on WWE Network at the NXT Takeover show and then acts like this on Raw. I mean, seriously, WTF?! She just has no constitution and no awareness that every major actor on TV playing a character has a consistent constitution that guides their actions.)

-They showed the statue, covered in a black cloth, being wheeled into the ring. [c]

-Triple H and Stephanie walked to the ring to Triple H’s music. JBL said they’d remember this night forever. Steph said she is going to be in trouble for this, but there is a big celebration needed for the man responsible for everyone being here – the father of WWE, Vince McMahon celebrating his 70th birthday today. She said he won’t walk out there, but she asked everyone to join her in singing “Happy Birthday.” Triple H and Steph sang into the mic. Some fans chanted “We Want Vince.” She said he won’t come out. Hunter laughed and said he is so pissed off in the back right now, it’s not even funny.

Hunter went back into character and said they are honoring a man who is the first to arrive and the last to leave. He has hustle, he says. Hunter said if you are looking for someone to immortalize in bronze, you’d be looking for someone who would want to ensure you are paying back the people who had faith in them since the beginning, which is called loyalty. He said if you’re looking to immortalize someone in bronze, you’d look for someone who respected those who helped them get to where they are, you’d have Respect. He said Seth Rollins has all three of those traits – Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. He said he has one more important thing that nobody else has at this time – two championships. He said Seth is a winner. He went on and on some more and finally introduced Seth.

Out walked Seth. He thanked Steph and Hunter from the bottom of his heart.

Seth talked about the Brooklyn Nets and then said they all stink and that was a bad example. He said with the unveiling of this statue, he becomes immortal. He quoted Flair, saying in order to be the man, you have to beat The Man, and he did that last night. He said he is no longer the Future of WWE, he is The Man. Eventually Seth asked, “Brooklyn, are you ready?! The Champ is here!” Drum roll. The black cloth was lifted. Under it stood Sting. Cole said, “What the hell? Oh my God, it’s Sting!” The crowd cheered. Hunter and Steph looked shocked. Seth began to hyperventilate. Seth charged at Sting. Sting beat him up with a barrage of punches and then a Stinger splash in the corner. Sting grabbed the WWE Title belt Seth left behind and held it in the air. Seth retreated to the Authority at ringside.

-Cole plugged that live on WWE Network, Triple H would react to this situation. Speaking of which, at 11:30 ET, James Caldwell will take your calls reacting to tonight’s follow up to Summerslam. Listen live at www.PWTorchLivecast.com. And my Keller Hotline will be posted soon reacting to all of this.

NOTE: On WWE Network backstage, Renee Young interviewed Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Seth Rollins backstage. Triple H asked Sting to be careful what he wishes for, because he’s got Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. Hunter was in a rage, slapping Seth’s chest and yelling for him to finish Sting. Seth ranted about his statue and said at NOC he’ll finish Sting.

(WK Reax: WWE did a nice job pivoting away from Summerslam, while also adequately addressing the controversies coming out of Summerslam with at least a sense of closure even if not everyone loved the way they created that closure. The Dudleys, the new Wyatt Family member, and Sting make this a relevant show that was probably a crowd pleaser.)