Top Takeaways from last Friday’s WWE Smackdown viewership including whether it dropped after last week’s surge for AJ Lee appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (9/12) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network – featuring Brock Lesnar, a Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton main event, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill in a Women’s Title match, and a Sami Zayn U.S. Title Open Challenge – averaged 1.316 million viewers, compared to 1.585 million the prior week and the 1.147 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.329 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.723 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.102 million. This was a mix of the final weeks on Fox broadcast network and the move to USA Network.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.570 million viewers. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.206 million.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.37 rating, compared to 0.51 and 0.28 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0..

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.55 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.58.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.70 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.60.

TOP TAKEAWAYS…

•Friday’s episode brought Smackdown back to its average after a big drop two weeks earlier and a jump for A.J. Lee’s return and a John Cena segment one week earlier.

•Smackdown this past Friday has around half of the viewership of two years earlier on Fox. WWE has lost a lot of viewers with the switch from Fox to USA. Smackdown has lost even more viewers compared to a year ago, around 150,000.

•Smackdown features a strong line-up with an advertised Brock Lesnar appearance, Sratton defending against Cargill, McIntyre vs. Orton, and a Sami Zayn U.S. Title Open Challenge. WWE didn’t do much during the show to actually build anticipation for the McIntyre-Orton match, relying viewers’ memories mostly to care about the match and stay tuned until the end. They might have paid a price for that.

CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jerry Lawler’s first public comments since suffering a stroke

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Big viewership test tonight for WWE Smackdown after alarmingly low rating for episode advertising John Cena last week – full ratings details

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…