Top Takeaways from last Friday’s WWE Smackdown viewership including whether it dropped after last week’s surge for AJ Lee appearance

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

September 15, 2025

Brock Lesnar
Friday night’s (9/12) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network – featuring Brock Lesnar, a Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton main event, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill in a Women’s Title match, and a Sami Zayn U.S. Title Open Challenge – averaged 1.316 million viewers, compared to 1.585 million the prior week and the 1.147 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.329 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.723 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.102 million. This was a mix of the final weeks on Fox broadcast network and the move to USA Network.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.570 million viewers. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.206 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.37 rating, compared to 0.51 and 0.28 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0..

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.55 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.58.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.70 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.60.

TOP TAKEAWAYS…

•Friday’s episode brought Smackdown back to its average after a big drop two weeks earlier and a jump for A.J. Lee’s return and a John Cena segment one week earlier.

•Smackdown this past Friday has around half of the viewership of two years earlier on Fox. WWE has lost a lot of viewers with the switch from Fox to USA. Smackdown has lost even more viewers compared to a year ago, around 150,000.

•Smackdown features a strong line-up with an advertised Brock Lesnar appearance, Sratton defending against Cargill, McIntyre vs. Orton, and a Sami Zayn U.S. Title Open Challenge. WWE didn’t do much during the show to actually build anticipation for the McIntyre-Orton match, relying viewers’ memories mostly to care about the match and stay tuned until the end. They might have paid a price for that.

