Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton for WWE Title headlines, Miz TV with Bryan, Brock-Taker rematch hype – 10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (8/10/2015)

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw TV Results

August 10, 2015 – Episode #1,158

Live in Everett, Wash.

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

– The Card: Daniel Bryan returns to main TV to be on Miz TV, Team Bella vs. Team B.A.D. in a six-Divas tag match, Rusev vs. Mark Henry in a re-match from last week’s Raw, Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper, Summerslam hype, Stephen Amell from “Arrow” guest-stars, more.

Live Raw on USA Network

Raw opened with the standard Raw intro video package and theme song. Full pyro and fireworks inside the arena, too. Michael Cole introduced the show “from Seattle,” noting they are two weeks away from Summerslam. Cole hyped Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker at Summerslam. Tonight, wrestlers talk about the match. Byron Saxton hyped Stephen Amell from “Arrow” confronting Stardust. Cole added that Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper happens tonight, too.

And, the show started with WWE World Hvt. champion Seth Rollins. Rollins marched down to the ring to brag about breaking the nose of John Cena two weeks ago on Raw. He then re-visited last week when he presented a champion vs. champion challenge to Cena at Summerslam. It’s been a week – nothing from Cena. He said he knows Cena is at home licking his wounds, but what’s he been doing the last week?

Rollins said if Cena doesn’t want to show up at Summerslam and lose to him like a man, then he can show up at Summerslam in Brooklyn and forfeit the U.S. Title to him. Either way, he will walk out of Summerslam the first man ever to hold the WWE World Title and the U.S. Title at the same time.

Rollins said the funny thing is Cena is supposed to show up at Tough Enough tomorrow night. Which is funny because Cena isn’t enough tough enough to show up tonight. Rollins stopped himself mid-rant, then looked toward the announce position. “Wait, are you serious, John Cena is here?” he asked rhetorically. No wait, he’s here via satellite.

A photo of Cena’s messed-up face appeared on the Titantron. They did the late-night talk show bit having Cena’s mouth move insulting himself. Seth ended the bit, then hyped his title victory over Neville last week on Raw. Suddenly, Cesaro’s siren interrupted to a big reaction.

Cesaro, dressed in a movie star suit wearing shades, made Rollins’s bit even more annoying by saying that instead of going “on and on and on and on (times 15),” he could put the WWE Title on the line against him tonight. Seth cut him off, saying last week was a one-time thing.

Suddenly, Kevin Owens’s music interrupted. Owens stood on the stage to address Rollins. He said Cesaro has done nothing to deserve a title shot. He heeled on the “Cesaro Section” signs in the crowd, then noted he has actually beaten John Cena. Which is something neither one of them can say. In fact, Seth tapped out to Cena two weeks ago on Raw. So, if anyone deserves a title match tonight, he has it under “good authority” that it’s him.

[Q2] Seth tried to cut them off, saying that he didn’t say anything tonight about defending his title tonight. Suddenly, Randy Orton’s music interrupted. Seth was beside himself at this point. Orton went for a fat joke at Owens, then said he has it under his own authority that he deserves a title shot. Seth said Tom Brady has a better chance of getting a free meal in Seattle than any of you getting a title shot tonight. He shouted that he doesn’t care what they think or The Authority thinks because they all need to get out of his ring.

Cue up Triple H’s theme music to bring out Hunter with something to say about this. He said Seth had an interesting choice of words. Seth tried to back-track on his words, but Hunter cut him off, noting they are two weeks away from Summerslam. And, John Cena is 50/50 at best to make it to Summerslam, which creates a lot of turmoil for the WWE Title.

Hunter said in that ring tonight, the winner of Orton vs. Owens vs. Cesaro will compete in tonight’s main event – a WWE Title match against Seth Rollins. Seth closed his eyes and tried not to explode where he stood as Hunter’s music played. Cole said Orton, Owens, or Cesaro will get a title shot tonight.

Announcers: Cole, JBL, and Saxton were shown on-camera reacting to what was just set up for tonight. Plus, Daniel Bryan returns to WWE TV in his home market to appear on Miz TV.

Backstage: Team B.A.D. was shown walking down the hallway. All three team members face Team Bella as WWE continues to run through every possible faction combination in the women’s division.

[Commercial Break at 8:20]

Back from break, the trio formerly known as the Submission Sorority, now going by “P-C-B,” were ringside for commentary on the opening match. Cole really emphasized that “B” to try to avoid sounding like he was endorsing a drug. Paige talked on behalf of Charlotte and Becky Lynch, then Team Bella came out followed by Team B.A.D. In an inset promo, Team B.A.D. heeled on the Bellas for having an identity crisis. Not because of their heel/face issues, but because they want to be like the Kardashians.

1 — TEAM B.A.D. (NXT Women’s champion SASHA BANKS & NAOMI & TAMINA) vs. TEAM BELLA (Divas champion NIKKI BELLA & BRIE BELLA & ALICIA FOX) — six-Divas tag match

And the Bellas are apparently in the face role this week opposite the B.A.D. squad. Nikki was isolated early on, but she fought back and cleared the heels from the ring. Nikki stood tall heading to break.

[Q3] [Commercial Break at 8:29]

Back from break, Sasha was working on Nikki in the ring. Brie eventually got a hot tag and cleaned house. Brie, who plays a heel most weeks, went for D-Bryan’s “Yes!” kicks, popping the crowd. Lots of “Yes!” setting up Bryan’s return later in the show. Tamina tried to charge Brie, but she rolled her up from behind for the win.

Post-match, B.A.D. immediately jumped Brie, trying to take her out. But, Team Bellas hit the ring to set up a wild brawl that Paige’s team joined. Charlotte eventually stood tall, then Sasha came face-to-face with her for an NXT call-back. Team B.A.D. squared off with Team Paige/Charlotte/Becky while the Bellas watched from ringside to wrap the segment.

WINNERS: Team Brie at 8:58.

Still to come: Cesaro vs. Orton vs. Owens in a three-way match to receive a WWE Title shot later in the show.

[Commercial Break at 8:37]

Back from break, guest star Stephen Amell was shown sitting ringside. A rather unceremonious introduction for tonight’s Raw guest star, apparently setting up something later.

In-ring: New Day came to the ring for a tag match. Already in the ring were Los Matadores.

2 — NEW DAY (KOFI KINGSTON & BIG E. w/Xavier Woods) vs. LOS MATADORES (DIEGO y FERNANDO w/El Torito)

No Prime Time Players on commentary. Instead they were backstage “scouting their opponents” watching the match on a monitor. The match built to Diego hot-tagging and landing offense on Kofi. Xavier then took a move from El Torito on the outside. But, Big E. dropped Diego for the pin and the win. Afterward, New Day danced together over a fallen Matador.

WINNERS: New Day at 3:58. No resolution on who faces Prime Time Players for the Tag Titles at Summerslam; just reinforcement of New Day as top contenders… by beating a lower-rung tag team.

[Q4] [Commercial Break at 8:46]

Earlier Today: The Prime Time Players hung out with members of the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks.

Backstage: New Day danced and sang down the hallway after their win. Renee Young interrupted to ask them about their victory. Renee then relayed news that New Day will face the Prime Time Players at Summerslam … as well as Los Matadores. Kofi shouted that they just beat them, but they will remain positive. So, it’s a triple threat? No, actually, Lucha Dragons have also been added. New Day said WWE should just add Doom, or Harlem Heat, or Men on a Mission to this match. But, they will remain positive. They led Renee in a “New … Day Rocks” chant. Renee lost her objectivity joining in.

Authority’s Office: Seth Rollins and Triple H were in the middle of a conversation about Seth having to defend the WWE Title again tonight. Why? Hunter said it’s about building a legacy, man. He said Seth opened this door himself with the Open Challenge last week. Neville pushed him to the limit last week, and if he wants to be the man, he has to do it every single night. Seth said he can do it better than John Cena.

Last week on Smackdown: Roman Reigns, on behalf of Dean Ambrose, challenged the Wyatts to a tag match at Summerslam. And, Bray accepted, welcoming the family war.

Still to come: Ambrose vs. Luke Harper.

Up Next: Orton vs. Owens vs. Cesaro at the top of the hour.

[Commercial Break at 8:56]

Back from break, all three wrestlers were already in the ring. Cole hurriedly set the stage before the opening bell sounded.

[Q5 — second hour]

3 — KEVIN OWENS vs. CESARO vs. RANDY ORTON — Three-way #1 contender match; winner receives WWE Title shot later tonight

Owens bailed from the ring early on, so Orton and Cesaro caught up with him on the outside and double-teamed him. Owens became a pest, even mocking Orton’s classic pose. So, Orton uppercut him and did a proper RKO pose. Meanwhile, the announcers talked up the NXT: Takeover special during Summerslam Weekend, where Owens challenges Finn Balor for the NXT Title. Back on the outside, Orton knocked down both Owens and Cesaro.

Orton returned to the ring to wait for an opponent. Cesaro joined him and caught Orton with a Crossface. Orton made it to the ropes, but a rope-break could not be rendered in a triple threat. So, Orton rolled himself and Cesaro out of the ring. Owens took advantage by flying over the top rope with a big splash to both Owens and Cesaro. Owens stood tall heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:07]

Back from break, Owens smashed Cesaro with a cannonball splash in the corner. Owens then climbed to the top rope, only to find Orton charging him. Cesaro recovered and hooked up with Orton to deliver a double superplex to Owens, drawing applause. Cesaro covered Owens, but Orton yanked Cesaro off the pin. Orton and Cesaro had a stare down, then traded blows until Cesaro put RKO in the Big Swing. Cesaro flowed into the Sharpshooter, shouting out to injured Tyson Kidd. Cesaro dropped the hold when Owens came after him, then confusion broke out.

[Q6] Orton eventually caught Owens with a snap powerslam. Cesaro and Owens then found themselves in the wrong position to take a double snap DDT from the second rope. Orton was unable to follow up, though, and he got cleared from the ring. Owens and Cesaro had a high-energy back-and-forth battle, then Owens wanted the pop-up powerbomb, but Orton snuck back into the ring to drop Owens with an RKO. Orton then dropped Cesaro with an RKO. It was good for the pin and the win.

Backstage: Seth Rollins was shown watching what happened, acting confident that he can beat Orton tonight.

WINNER: Orton at 18:10. Very good TV match. Interesting that Owens did not “walk out of the match,” per his recent heel presentation, and he also did not take the fall. So, where does he go from here? Cesaro had a strong showing before losing as WWE slowly builds him up to a main event level. It will be interesting to see whether another round of Rollins vs. Orton for the WWE Title draws a rating in the third hour after a hot #1 contender match setting up the main event.

Backstage: Dean Ambrose looked contemplative. Looking into the camera, he comically rambled about not having many friends growing up, then Roman Reigns interrupted and looked into the camera saying he’s sorry for Dean rambling. He looked into the camera to say that they’re like brothers. Unlike Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper.

[Commercial Break at 9:21]

Announcers: Cole, Saxton, and JBL were shown on-camera to hype Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker at Summerslam.

Video Feature: Brock-Taker, with wrestlers and colleagues hyping the match by talking about each wrestler. First, The Undertaker and the WrestleMania Streak. Paul Heyman interrupted to hype the myth of Brock Lesnar. The video paused on WM30 when Brock dropped Taker with a third F5 and won the match, ending The Streak. Heyman could not stop bragging about it, drawing out Taker to attack Lesnar 15 months later at Battleground. WWE tried to answer the question of what makes the re-match different by selling Taker as being different than the person who lost to Lesnar at WM30. Soundbytes included “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Big Show, and JBL.

[Q7] Next Week: Both Taker and Lesnar will be in the same arena at the same time on the final Raw before Summerslam from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Network plug: Lesnar-Taker special on WWE Network after Raw.

In-ring: Dean Ambrose’s music played to bring out Ambrose for singles action. It’s next.

[Commercial Break at 9:32]

Back from break, The Shield’s music played to bring out Roman Reigns through the crowd to have Dean Ambrose’s back. The music was cut off by Bray Wyatt’s video interruption, which produced Bray and Roman Reigns.

4 — LUKE HARPER (w/Bray Wyatt) vs. DEAN AMBROSE (w/Roman Reigns)

Before Harper entered the ring, he stalked Saxton at the announce table. Harper tossed Saxton aside to retrieve a chair for Wyatt, forcing Saxton to stand up and call the match. Also on commentary, JBL offered a few comparisons that Harper reminds him of Frank Brody (Bruiser Brody) and Ambrose reminds him of Brian Pillman. In the ring, Ambrose low-bridged Harper, sending him to the floor. Ambrose followed with a baseball kick through the ropes, then a flying forearm smash running off the ring apron. Ambrose stood tall in the ring heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:42]

Back from break, Harper was in control. Meanwhile, the ringside fans chanted at Saxton to sit down. Of course he couldn’t since Bray took his chair, and neither Cole nor JBL did the noble thing offering him his chair. Dean and Harper then fought to ringside in front of the announce table. Dean took out Wyatt, then dropped Harper with a rebound lariat.

Back in the ring, Dean nailed a second rebound lariat. Dean fell out of the ring, though, drawing over Wyatt. Reigns intercepted Bray with a Superman Punch, though, then a brawl broke out ringside. Dean took out Harper with a suicide dive, then tossed him back into the ring. Dean wanted a top-rope move on Harper, but Luke recovered and crotched Dean. Harper followed with a big ol’ discus clothesline for a three count.

WINNER: Harper at 10:36. A needed win for Harper, at the expense of “teflon” Dean Ambrose, leading to the babyface duo’s likely victory at Summerslam.

Up Next: Daniel Bryan is on Miz TV in the top-of-the-hour segment.

Network plug: WWE showed the Apple TV/iTunes layout and navigation for WWE Network to sell viewers on the Network.

[Commercial Break at 9:52]

Miz TV

Miz, dressed like a goof, opened the segment welcoming everyone to the most must-see talk show in WWE history. Apparently the Roddy Piper love only lasted one week. Miz then called out Stephen Amell at ringside, telling him to give him a call after he runs through Stardust so he can teach him how to act and re-brand himself.

Miz then got down to business welcoming out Daniel Bryan, returning to a WWE arena in his home market. Bryan came out on-stage to loud “Yes!” chants from the arena. Big round of “Yes!” in the ring, then Bryan sat down in one of the director’s chairs opposite Miz. Loud “Daniel Bryan” chant from the crowd.

Miz waited out the chant, then tried to get some of Bryan’s shine. The crowd ignored Miz and kept chanting Bryan’s name. Bryan did his sheepish smile, then Miz tried to do his heel routine, but the crowd kept chanting Bryan’s name.

[Q9 — third hour] Bryan thanked Miz for welcoming him back to Miz TV, then paused for “Yes!” chants from the crowd. Bryan said Miz wants them to shut up, so they better be quiet. “No!” shouts from the crowd. Miz tried to respond, then Bryan told Miz that he didn’t come back to WWE to be on Miz TV. See, he was not going to miss Raw in his home state of Washington state. Bryan led the crowd in “Sea (hawks” chants, then Miz said he’s a Cleveland Browns fan, drawing laughs.

Miz tried to take credit for Bryan’s success, prompting Bryan to respond that Miz loves to take credit for everything, including his own A-List Hollywood career. Bryan brought up Miz starring in another Christmas movie this year. He said Miz can take credit for his “amazing wardrobe,” but his accomplishments are thanks to hard work and everyone here tonight. And everyone who has supported him during his career. “Yes!” chants, which annoyed Miz.

Miz said they will agree to disagree, but they can agree that Bryan’s current medical status is he is still not cleared to return to the ring. Bryan hung his head. Miz said Bryan is on the shelf, like a broken old toy. So, what is that like? Miz said he’s never experienced an injury in WWE, so what is it like to sit at home, do nothing, and dwell on the past?

Bryan said it’s tough because he’s been kind of busy. Like, as Mick Foley has done, writing a book that just so happens to be a N.Y. Times Bestseller called “Yes!” And, he’s also a judge on Tough Enough. Miz responded that flipped through Bryan’s book and was disappointed in the lack of mentions for him. And, he is also a judge on Tough Enough. He said he feels like he taught Bryan the value of being a champion. So, don’t you think Ryback should do the right thing by relinquishing the IC Title and giving it to him?

Suddenly, Big Show’s music played. Show talked as he walked about Miz spreading manure when he talks. Show walked up to Miz, then started to address Bryan. But, Show paused for “Please Retire” chants, saying they should find someone to retire him. Suddenly, Ryback’s music played. The IC champion returned from absence looking to pick a fight with someone. Miz bailed from the ring, then Bryan slid out of the ring for Ryback and Show to have a face-to-face. Miz was so excited watching as Show and Ryback approached each other to tear each other apart.

But, suddenly, Bryan tossed Miz into the ring right in-between Ryback and Show. Miz tried to beg off, then Show sandwiched Miz and Ryback in the corner. Show teed off on Miz, but Ryback speared Show into Miz. Show sold injuring his ankle during the sequence, then Ryback clotheslined Show out of the ring. Bryan returned to the ring and pointed at Miz, hinting at physicality. “Yes!” chants from the crowd, but it was set-up for Ryback to deliver a big meathook clothesline to Miz. Ryback and Bryan celebrated in the ring as Cole hyped a three-way IC Title match at Summerslam in two weeks.

[Reax: Less newsworthy than expected from Bryan. WWE didn’t advertise a big announcement or health update or something along those lines, but the expectation was a bit more from Bryan on his future. Regardless, good to see Bryan back on TV in a hot environment and in a useful role trying to re-heat an IC Title issue. ]

Flashback: WWE went back to Rollins vs. Orton at WrestleMania when Orton beat Rollins hours before Rollins cashed in MITB to win the WWE Title.

Still to come: Rollins-Orton for the WWE Title tonight.

[Commercial Break at 10:10]

Announcers: Cole and Co. reset the show, then introduced a video package on Charlotte, the daughter of Ric Flair. Charlotte said she will main-event WrestleMania, then labeled Ronda Rousey as the highest-grossing UFC fighter right now. Back to Cole and Co. to revisit what happened earlier tonight with the Divas division. Cole then announced the Divas match for Summerslam: three-team elimination match. No title match.

[Q10] In-ring: Rusev was introduced to the ring. Lana joined Rusev walking down to the ring as WWE showed Lana sitting ringside at the commentary position. Lana was asked how Dolph Ziggler is doing. Lana said Ziggler is recovering and will be back “after Summerslam.” Rusev and Lana posed in the ring, then Mark Henry’s music played to bring out Henry doing a U.S.A. routine after getting squashed by Rusev last week on Raw.

5 — RUSEV (w/Summer Rae) vs. MARK HENRY

Summer provided an early distraction getting on the ring apron, so Lana pulled down Summer. Lana bad-mouthed Rusev, then Summer pushed Lana into the ring. Lana slowly stood up beneath Rusev, then Summer attacked Lana from behind. Apparently that was enough for the ref to call for the bell. Rusev smacked Henry out of the ring, then Summer beat down Lana.

Rusev called for Lana to be crushed, then Summer put Lana in The Accolade. Rusev laughed as he watched Lana take punishment. Rusev then did his machine-gun pose as the crowd booed. Suddenly, the Bulgarian flag dropped from the ceiling. Rusev’s face was on the flag, a tribute to himself.

WINNER: ??? when the bell rang at 1:08.

Video Package: Neville’s “strange week.” First, Neville nearly won the WWE Title from Seth Rollins last week on Raw, then Stardust insulted him, and now Stardust has called out Stephen Amell from “Arrow.”

Back in the arena, WWE showed Amell still standing on the front row.

Up Next: Neville is in action.

[Commercial Break at 10:26]

Back from break, King Barrett was in the ring holding his crown and scepter from winning King of the Ring earlier this year. Neville was introduced as Barrett’s opponent.

[Q11]

6 — NEVILLE vs. KING BARRETT

Barrett dominated early on, but Neville caught Barrett with a kick to the face from the ring apron. The crowd wasn’t ready for the finish, but Neville sprung to the top rope and hit Red Arrow, getting a quick win.

Post-match, Stardust immediately hit the ring and attacked Neville. Stardust then left the ring and confronted Amell. Stardust started to leave, but then he turned around and pie-faced Amell. So, Amell hopped the guardrail, jumped into the ring, and tackled Stardust. The crowd popped, then three security guards hit the ring and pulled Amell off Stardust. Stardust and Barrett recovered ringside, then Amell shook hands with Neville in the ring. Cole was produced to sell this as Amell doing wrong by getting involved in the action, despite being provoked.

WINNER: Neville at 1:18. Weird handling since guest-stars have historically had free reign to enter the ring and get physically involved, so it seemed a bit jarring that they’re stressing Amell “doing the wrong thing” by going after Stardust. Obviously it was to set up the next chapter.

[Commercial Break at 10:34]

NXT plug: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a #1 contender match to the NXT Women’s Title this week on NXT.

Moments Ago: Stardust and Stephen Amell had a confrontation.

Backstage: Triple H approached Amell and Neville. Hunter dressed down Amell for entering a WWE ring, then Amell said he wants “us” to deal with Stardust. Hunter told Amell that he is not “one of us,” since he’s an actor. Amell said he’s an actor, but he’s also a man. And he will fight back. Neville proposed a tag match at Summerslam. Hunter mockingly said oh it’s going to be the Red Arrow and Green Arrow. Hunter tried to talk over Amell, who cut off Hunter (speaking of jarring) and shouted over Hunter that he will sign whatever papers legal wants. Hunter paused after someone actually had the guts to speak over him on Raw. He said if Amell wants to play tough guy, then he’ll have the paperwork dropped off with his agent and he better sign it because he is washing his hands of this. Amell said in a huff that it’s fine and he walked off with Neville.

[ Reax: A strong babyface promo talking about fighting like a man and a non-emasculated character on the TV show standing up to Triple H with conviction in his voice? This was very, very, very jarring. ]

Announcers: Cole and JBL hyped Summerslam on WWE Network. Earlier in the night, Cole was produced to stress over and over that Summerslam is available “only” on WWE Network. Yet, JBL went through the flashcards of Summerslam being available for $54.99 on PPV, or $9.99 on WWE Network.

Backstage: Jo-Jo brought in Sheamus. Jo-Jo noted that Randy Orton faces Seth Rollins for the WWE Title up next. Sheamus, the MITB holder, said he’s been thinking about who he will be rooting for tonight. Randy Bore-Orton or the weasel Seth Rollins? Sheamus made himself laugh, then contemplated cashing in MITB tonight.

In-ring: Randy Orton was introduced to the ring for the main event title match. Cole hyped next week’s big Raw leading into Summerslam, then hyped the WWE Title match next.

[Q12] [Commercial Break at 10:45]

In-ring: Randy Orton was standing by in the ring. Seth Rollins was then introduced as the defending WWE champion. Lilian Garcia handled formal ring introductions before the opening bell sounded.

7 — WWE World Hvt. champion SETH ROLLINS vs. RANDY ORTON — WWE World Title match

As soon as the bell sounded, Rollins bailed from the ring. Orton leaned against the ropes selling annoyance as Cole went through the history of Rollins and Orton. Rollins eventually returned to the ring and nearly took an RKO out of the corner. Rollins slid out of the ring to sell being scared poopless heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 10:55]

Back from break, Cole started to talk, but suddenly disappeared. Saxton and JBL rambled a bit as it sounded like Cole was TripleMania’ed. Cole suddenly returned to the air to call a big nearfall for Orton, who followed with a snap powerslam on Rollins.

[Q13 — over-run] Rollins decided to leave the ring and grab the WWE Title belt. Seth didn’t make it far, though, as Orton left the ring and clotheslined Rollins into the timekeeper’s area. Orton then suplexed Seth onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Seth tried to bump the referee, then nearfalls were exchanged. Seth suddenly superkicked Orton and both men fell to the mat selling the effects of the match.

Reset at 9:30. Big sequence with the wrestlers blocking each other’s signature moves. Rollins eventually caught Orton with a kick to the head, then landed Orton’s own signature second-rope DDT, drawing boos. Rollins got a sinister look in his eyes and did Orton’s pose before calling for Orton’s RKO. But, Orton back-dropped him to the ring apron. Rollins then tried a springboard move, but Orton caught him with a mid-air RKO. Orton paused, then went for a cover, but Sheamus yanked Orton out of the ring for a DQ.

WINNER: Orton via DQ at 13:34; Rollins retained the WWE World Title.

Post-match, Sheamus brought his MITB briefcase into the ring, then smashed Rollins with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus excitedly said he wanted to cash in MITB. But, ref Cone stalled, Orton spun Sheamus around, and Orton dropped Sheamus with an RKO. Tit-for-tat. Orton’s music played and he stood tall over Sheamus and Rollins after coming close to re-capturing the WWE Title. Seth eventually rolled out of the ring clutching his title belt and Orton posed in the ring as Cole signed off nine minutes past the top of the hour.